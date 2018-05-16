Meridian Chocca Chocolate Spread 240g

Product Description
- A blend of smooth peanut, cashew, and hazelnut butter with sugar, cocoa powder and coconut
- International Animal Rescue
- Our charity partner International Animal Rescue is working to conserve orangutans and their habitat and we will donate 5p to their work for each jar sold.
- At Meridian, we believe nature produces the best & tastiest ingredients. Chocca contains over 50% nutritious nuts and is blended with cocoa to create a delicious rich & chocolatey spread. Our chocolate spread also contains 50% less sugar* so you can enjoy a better munch with the whole family.
- Proudly certified palm oil free, we believe that delicious, natural chocolate spreads simply don't need to use it. So we don't, ever! Chocolate bloom is natural, stir and enjoy.
- *50% less sugar on average compared with similar UK chocolate spreads on the market
- Over 50% Nuts
- 50% Less Sugar
- No Palm Oil
- We Don't Fly Our Ingredients
- Perfect on Warm Toast
- Source of Protein
- Vegan Friendly
- Pack size: 240G
Information
Ingredients
Roasted Nuts (Peanut, Cashew, Hazelnut) (62%), Sugar, Shea Nut Butter, Cocoa Powder (6%), Coconut Milk Powder, Emulsifier: Rapeseed Lecithin, Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Not suitable for other Nut and Sesame allergy sufferers. For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from heat. Do not refrigerate. Consume within 1 month of opening.Best before end: See lid
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- White coconut particles are natural, stir back in and enjoy
Name and address
- SHS Sales & Marketing Ltd,
- Unit Q1 Aerodrome Bus. Park,
- Rathcoole,
- Ireland.
Return to
- For enquiries:
- SHS Sales & Marketing Ltd,
- Unit Q1 Aerodrome Bus. Park,
- Rathcoole,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
240g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 15g
|Energy (kJ)
|2532
|380
|Energy (kcal)
|610
|92
|Fat (g)
|47
|7
|of which saturates (g)
|12
|1.8
|Carbohydrate (g)
|26
|4
|of which sugars (g)
|14
|2.1
|Fibre (g)
|5.6
|0.8
|Protein (g)
|19
|3
|Salt (g)
|0.02
|0
