Sanex Men Skin Health Deep Clean 6In1 Shower Gel 400Ml Protect your skin from pollution while helping to keep it healthy when you shower with Sanex Men Skin Health Deep Clean Shower Gel. This gently exfoliating shower gel reduces oil and removes dirt while protecting your skin from pollution, leaving it feeling clean and healthy. The formula in this deep clean body bash is enriched with vitamin E, which is known for its antioxidant action. This oily skin shower gel can also be used for other skin types. The body wash for oily skin is a 6-in-1 shower gel for men that you can use on your body, face, hair and for shaving. It also moisturises and conditions. Apart from having 6-in-1 amazing uses, this dermatologically tested deep clean body wash respects your skin’s natural pH and contains 0% sulphates* Try Sanex to keep your skin performing at its healthy best. *Does not contain sulphate-based surfactants

Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Sodium Lactate, Lactic Acid, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Poloxamer 124, Sodium PCA, Tocopheryl Acetate, Caprylyl Glycol, Zinc Sulfate

Net Contents

400ml

Preparation and Usage