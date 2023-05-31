We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Sanex Men Skin Health Deep Clean 6In1 Shower Gel 400Ml

Sanex Men Skin Health Deep Clean 6In1 Shower Gel 400Ml

4.4(360)
£2.70

£0.68/100ml

Sanex Men Skin Health Deep Clean 6In1 Shower Gel 400MlProtect your skin from pollution while helping to keep it healthy when you shower with Sanex Men Skin Health Deep Clean Shower Gel. This gently exfoliating shower gel reduces oil and removes dirt while protecting your skin from pollution, leaving it feeling clean and healthy. The formula in this deep clean body bash is enriched with vitamin E, which is known for its antioxidant action. This oily skin shower gel can also be used for other skin types.The body wash for oily skin is a 6-in-1 shower gel for men that you can use on your body, face, hair and for shaving. It also moisturises and conditions. Apart from having 6-in-1 amazing uses, this dermatologically tested deep clean body wash respects your skin’s natural pH and contains 0% sulphates*Try Sanex to keep your skin performing at its healthy best.*Does not contain sulphate-based surfactants
Sanex Men Skin Health Deep Clean Shower Gel is a body wash for oily skin that reduces oil, removes dirt & protects skin from pollution. It’s enriched with vitamin E, known for its antioxidant action
KEEPS SKIN PROTECTED: Perfect for big city living, Sanex Men Skin Health Deep Clean Shower Gel protects skin from pollution, while helping to keep it healthy.FOR OILY SKIN: This exfoliating body wash reduces oil and removes dirt while protecting your skin from pollution, leaving it feeling clean and healthy.ANTIOXIDANT ACTION: The formula in our men’s shower gel is enriched with vitamin E, which is known for its antioxidant action.6-IN-1 BENEFITS: Our men’s shower gel has 6-in-1 uses. You can use on your body, face, hair and for shaving. It also moisturises and conditionsRESPECTS SKIN: This dermatologically tested body wash for men respects your skin’s natural pH and contains 0% sulphates*. *Does not contain sulphate-based surfactants
Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Sodium Lactate, Lactic Acid, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Poloxamer 124, Sodium PCA, Tocopheryl Acetate, Caprylyl Glycol, Zinc Sulfate

Net Contents

400ml

Preparation and Usage

For best use, wet your body and apply the Shower Gel to your skin. Massage it to lather before rinsing it thoroughly

