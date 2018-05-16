New
The Gym Kitchen Salmon Linguine 400G
Per (microwaved) pack
- Energy
- 1560kJ
-
- 372kcal
- 19%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 12.3g
- 18%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.9g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 12.7g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.99g
- 17%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (microwaved) Per pack
Product Description
- Cooked Salmon pieces in a creamy tomato sauce with edamame soya beans and vegetables served with whole wheat linguine pasta
- What are Macros?
- Macro is short for macronutrients, a term used to describe the three key food groups we all require for our bodies to function: carbohydrates (to fuel energy), fats (to keep you satiated) and proteins (to build and repair muscle).
- 36g Carbs* per pack
- 12.3g Fat*
- *Per meal
- Here at The Gym Kitchen we don't think food should be boring or tasteless. So we've created a range of meals that contain no funny business, are macro-counted and most importantly taste awesome. We've banned bland to make your plate great. Hope you enjoy.
- Macro Counted
- Food to Fuel
- 23g High in Protein
- 372 Kcal Per Pack
- 2 of Your 5 a Day
- Source of Fibre
- Cook Straight from Frozen
- Chilli rating - Mild - 1
- Pack size: 400G
- 23g High in Protein
- Source of Fibre
Information
Ingredients
Sauce (Tomato, Water, Onion, Haricot Beans, Tomato Purée, Semi-Skimmed Milk, Celery, Carrot, Red Chilli, Rapeseed Oil, Modified Starch, Garlic, Salt, Sugar, Half Fat Cream (Milk), Basil, Parsley, Lemon Juice, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper), Cooked Whole Wheat Linguine Pasta (Water, Durum Whole Wheat Semolina), Vegetable Mix (19%) (Edamame Soya Beans, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper), Cooked Salmon Pieces (12%) (Fish)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For best before end date: see side of pack. Keep frozen <-18°C
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove outer packaging and pierce film lid. For best results microwave from frozen. All appliances vary; these are guidelines only.
Allow tray to stand to regain rigidity.
Take care when removing film lid as hot steam will escape.
Do not reheat once cooled
Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C, Gas 6, Fan 180°C - 40 minutes
Pre heat oven. Place meal on a baking tray. Cook in the centre of oven for 25 minutes. Peel back film lid and stir well. Re-cover and cook for a further 15 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute. Stir and serve. Check that food is piping hot before serving.
Number of uses
This pack provides 1 serving
Warnings
- Safety: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- TGK Brand Ltd,
- PO Box 564,
- Grays,
- RM17 9PY.
Return to
- TGK Brand Ltd,
- PO Box 564,
- Grays,
- RM17 9PY.
- Connect with us
- www.thegymkitchen.com
- hello@thegymkitchen.com
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(microwaved) Per pack
|(microwaved) Per 100g
|RI (%)*
|Energy kJ
|1560
|434
|Energy kcal
|372
|104
|19%
|Fat, total
|12.3g
|3.4g
|18%
|- saturates
|1.9g
|0.5g
|10%
|Carbohydrate
|36.1g
|10.1g
|- sugars
|12.7g
|3.5g
|14%
|Fibre
|12.3g
|3.4g
|Protein
|23g
|6.4g
|Salt
|0.99g
|0.28g
|17%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|This pack provides 1 serving
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Safety: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
