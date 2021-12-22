We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wagamama Teriyaki Stir Fry Sauce Mild 120G

Product Description

  • Sweet & salty stir fry sauce with soy, garlic & ginger.
  • since opening our first restaurant in london’s bloomsbury in 1992, wagamama has set out to create a unique way of eating, aspiring to bring the fresh + nourishing flavours of asia to all through simple, balanced soul food. we believe the quality of your life is greatly determined by the quality of your food + by the consumption choices you make. because when you eat positively, you live positively.
  • Under licence from wagamama limited.
  • Wagamama® is the registered trade mark of Wagamama Limited.
  • wok from home
  • chilli rating - mild - 1
  • suitable for vegans & vegetarians
  • Pack size: 120G

Information

Ingredients

Dark Soy Sauce (22%) (Water, Soybeans (17%), Wheat, Salt), Demerara Sugar, Water, Rice Vinegar, Dark Soy Sauce (15%) (Soy Extract (Water, Soybeans, Salt, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin)), Water, Sugar, Cane Molasses, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid), Modified Maize Starch, Thai Garlic Paste (3%) (Garlic, Sugar, Salt; Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid), Ginger Puree (3%), Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid; Ground Cinnamon

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, away from direct sunlight.Once opened, keep refrigerated below 8°C. Consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Produced and packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Teriyaki stir fry sauce
  • Stir fry, marinade or simply dip, the world is your wok! cook your way with your favourite protein and veg
  • Tips, tricks + hacks
  • Use as a dip for a starter or snack. 1tbsp teriyaki, 1tsp rice wine vinegar + 1tsp sesame oil
  • Water down slightly & use as a marinade

Number of uses

Pack contains two servings

Name and address

  • Produced and packed for:
  • All About Food Limited,
  • Maple View,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.

Return to

  • All About Food Limited,
  • Fourways House,
  • 57 Hilton Street,
  • Manchester,
  • M1 2EJ
  • wagamama@allaboutfoodltd.com
  • www.wagamama.com

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold Per 100gas sold Per serving (60g)
Energy461kJ277kJ
-109kcal65kcal
Fat<0.5g<0.5g
of which saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate24g14.4g
of which sugars23g14g
Protein2.1g1.3g
Salt5.37g3.22g
Pack contains two servings--
Great tastw

4 stars

A WAGAMAMA Customer

Great tasting product, I really liked this and would buy again. Would like to try other flavours. Liked the packaging but could have done with slightly larger quantity to be completely honest with you.

Tasty

5 stars

A WAGAMAMA Customer

Fabulous sauce, very tasty never used this product before..... will be buying it again!!!! Never seen product in the shops.... So I will be definitely be looking out for it when I next go shopping!!!! Try it !!!

Tasty

5 stars

A WAGAMAMA Customer

I love a stir fry however this stir fry sauce has to be one of the best I've ever had. It brings a zing to the food, adds a lot of flavour. Goes perfectly for a cold autumn evening after work. I definitely recommend.

Lovely flavour

4 stars

A WAGAMAMA Customer