Wagamama Teriyaki Stir Fry Sauce Mild 120G

Great tastw
Great tasting product, I really liked this and would buy again. Would like to try other flavours. Liked the packaging but could have done with slightly larger quantity to be completely honest with you.
Tasty
Fabulous sauce, very tasty never used this product before..... will be buying it again!!!! Never seen product in the shops.... So I will be definitely be looking out for it when I next go shopping!!!! Try it !!!
Tasty
I love a stir fry however this stir fry sauce has to be one of the best I've ever had. It brings a zing to the food, adds a lot of flavour. Goes perfectly for a cold autumn evening after work. I definitely recommend.
Lovely flavour
