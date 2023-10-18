We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Peckish Extra Goodness Balls Filled Feeder 210G

Peckish Extra Goodness Balls Filled Feeder 210G

£5.00

£23.81/kg

A complementary feed for wild birds.
Extra Goodness Balls...Peckish Extra Goodness Balls are a perfect source of high energy suet and are packed with sunflower seeds and peanuts.High Energy: Provides garden birds with energy and attracts a wide variety of garden birds.High Protein: To help support your garden bird's growth and development.High Fat: Provides birds with essential energy they need all year round.
Peckish® is a registered trademark of Westland Horticulture Limited©Westland Horticulture Limited 2022
Pack size: 210G
Protein to help support your garden bird's growth and development
High Protein

Ingredients

Balls: Wheat Flour, Peanuts, Black Sunflowers, Beef Tallow, Additives: Colourant, Peanut Flavouring

Allergy Information

Contains Nuts.

Net Contents

210g ℮

Preparation and Usage

How to use for the first time:Unscrew the lid from feeder and remove the wrapped energy balls. Open wrap and place energy balls back into feeder. Replace the lid and tear off the label so the birds can see the energy balls.How to refill:Once empty, unscrew and remove the lid and place balls into the top. Ensure lid is securely in place before hanging.Hygiene- Always ensure garden birds have plenty of fresh water for drinking and bathing.- Clean feeding and drinking areas regularly with a mild disinfectant.- Keep food fresh and dry, removing any wet food to prevent the spread of bacteria and diseases.

