Airwick Air Freshener Active Fresh Room Spray Jasmine 236ml

Discover the new Air Wick Active Fresh Room Spray, with x2 Odour Neutralisation technology for a light, natural scent. Infused with Natural Essential Oils it refreshes your home, tackles pet odours and neutralises bathroom and kitchen smells. Air Freshener. Airwick.

Infused with Natural Essential Oils Fill your home with a true to nature experience of wild jasmine and frangipani flowers blended with a warmth of spiced cinnamon. Free from Propellants, dyes and Phthalates

Pack size: 236ML

Preparation and Usage