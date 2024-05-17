Miracle Gro Azalea Camelia & Rhododendron Plant Food 800Ml

Miracle Gro Azalea Camelia & Rhododendron Plant Food 800Ml

M/GRO AZALEA CAMELIA & RHDRON PLANT FOOD 800ML
Get visibly healthier plants in just 7 days! Miracle-Gro® Azalea, Camellia & Rhododendron Concentrated Liquid Plant Food now has a formulation containing Humifirst® which is highly rich in organic matter. Feeds for up to 2 weeks.Stimulates growth and flowering as well as root formation, improves plants' resistance to environmental stressesFeeds for up to 2 weeks with better blooms guaranteed** Versus unfed plants
Pet, Child & Bee FriendlyRooted in ScienceVisibly Healthier Plants in 7 DaysMore Blooms GuaranteedNo. 1 Plant FoodSpecially formulated plant food for healthy growth of acid-loving or lime-hating plantsVisibly healthier plants in 7 daysPrevents yellowing leaves caused by lack of iron
Pack size: 800ML

Ingredients

UK NPK 7-3-5 with Trace Elements, ROI NPK 7-1.3-4.2 with Trace Elements

Net Contents

800ml
