Tesco Fire Pit 4 Sweet & Smoky Pork Kebabs 340G

£4.50
£13.24/kg

One kebab

Energy
585kJ
140kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
8.4g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.3g

high

17%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.7g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.72g

medium

12%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1219kJ / 292kcal

Product Description

  • Pork shoulder pieces with added water in a barbecue glaze.
  • Pack size: 340G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Shoulder (84%), Water, Sugar, Brown Sugar, Spices, Sea Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Tomato Powder, Maltodextrin, Salt, Cornflour, Garlic Powder, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Caramelised Sugar, Citric Acid, Yeast Extract Powder, Flavouring, Tapioca Starch, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Rosemary Extract, Rapeseed Oil.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25 mins Place on a baking tray and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven, turning occasionally.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect, cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue, turning frequently until desired chargrill appearance is achieved.

Grill
Instructions: 18-22 mins Place under a pre-heated medium/high grill, turning occasionally.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat..Warning: This product contains sharp skewers..Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

340g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne kebab (48g**)
Energy1219kJ / 292kcal585kJ / 140kcal
Fat17.5g8.4g
Saturates7.0g3.3g
Carbohydrate5.5g2.6g
Sugars3.6g1.7g
Fibre1.3g0.6g
Protein27.5g13.2g
Salt1.49g0.72g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven cooked according to instructions.--
** When oven cooked according to instructions 340g typically weighs 192g.--

Safety information

Caution: This product contains raw meat..Warning: This product contains sharp skewers..Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..

