Tesco Fire Pit 4 Sweet & Smoky Pork Kebabs 340G
One kebab
- Energy
- 585kJ
-
- 140kcal
- 7%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 8.4g
- 12%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.3g
- 17%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.7g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.72g
- 12%of the reference intake
medium
high
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1219kJ / 292kcal
Product Description
- Pork shoulder pieces with added water in a barbecue glaze.
- Pack size: 340G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Shoulder (84%), Water, Sugar, Brown Sugar, Spices, Sea Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Tomato Powder, Maltodextrin, Salt, Cornflour, Garlic Powder, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Caramelised Sugar, Citric Acid, Yeast Extract Powder, Flavouring, Tapioca Starch, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Rosemary Extract, Rapeseed Oil.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25 mins Place on a baking tray and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven, turning occasionally.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect, cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue, turning frequently until desired chargrill appearance is achieved.
Grill
Instructions: 18-22 mins Place under a pre-heated medium/high grill, turning occasionally.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw meat..Warning: This product contains sharp skewers..Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..
Recycling info
Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
340g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One kebab (48g**)
|Energy
|1219kJ / 292kcal
|585kJ / 140kcal
|Fat
|17.5g
|8.4g
|Saturates
|7.0g
|3.3g
|Carbohydrate
|5.5g
|2.6g
|Sugars
|3.6g
|1.7g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|0.6g
|Protein
|27.5g
|13.2g
|Salt
|1.49g
|0.72g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When oven cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When oven cooked according to instructions 340g typically weighs 192g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat..Warning: This product contains sharp skewers..Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.