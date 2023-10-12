We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fruittella Strawberry Vegan 4 x 41g

2.3(3)
£1.20

£0.73/100g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

1x = 4.1 g
Energy
67kJ
16kcal
1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1629 kJ / 384 kcal

Chewy sweets with strawberry flavour.
Fruit lovers inspired Fruittella® to create delicious sweets! Enjoy and share a fantastic fruity experience!
With Fruit JuiceNatural ColouringNatural FlavoursSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 164G

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Strawberry Juice from Concentrate (3%), Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Maltodextrin, Emulsifiers (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids), Humectant (Glycerol), Gelling Agent (Gum Arabic), Cocoa Butter, Natural Flavouring, Concentrates (Black Carrot, Elderberry), Thickener (Gellan Gum)

Number of uses

40 pieces per pack

Net Contents

4 x 41g ℮

