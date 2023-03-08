Lor/P Revitalift Pure 12% Vitamin C Serum 30Ml

Amazing serum but oxidised quickly
A L'OREAL Customer
I started using this just after Christmas and it's turned dark yellow/orange end of Jan. In your marketing it says it should stay stable until the last drop.. but mine oxidised within a month and I always kept it away from sunlight and always tightly closed. It's disappointing as it's am expensive serum and although I love it, it just doesn't keep long enough.
Skin clearing treatment, best in the evening
A L'OREAL Customer
Vitamin C isn't usually a product I use in my skincare so I was interested to see how it worked for me. I liked the results of the serum overall, my skin did appear clearer. The only issues I found were that it did colour my skin orange slightly (hands and face) after using it. And it did pil up and flake under some makeup so I found it better to use at night.
Odd smell
A L'OREAL Customer
The smell is off putting. After awhile it smells funny. I used this with the spf 50 because they both work well together. I wouldn't buy this because of the smell and there's other vit c on the market
Great serum
A L'OREAL Customer
Pleasantly surpised by this serum, I noticed some of my dark spots fading after using it for two weeks. It didn't dry out my skin at all and i applied a moisturiser afterwards. The only think I didn't like was the strong smell but i would still repurchase it.
good but their Hyaluronic Acid Serum is better
A L'OREAL Customer
I find this serum has thickened up as it's been opened for a while so it's a little more difficult to apply but still nice. I do however prefer the Hyaluronic acid serum that loreal have. I don't feel that I have noticed a huge difference using this.
Light weight serum
A L'OREAL Customer
First, I'd like to thank L'Oreal for highlighting the importance of SPF, whilst using Vit C products. This is a great one. Lightweight and surprisingly gentle. Used every night for brighter skin tone. Evens out dullness and some areas of dark patches. I really liked it. I wish they'd improve its scent, though
Hydrating and brightening
A L'OREAL Customer
I love this serum, a little goes a long way. My skin felt hydrated and glowing after one use. The texture and appearance of my skin improved over the weeks of using this products, my skin looked brighter and healthier
Love
A L'OREAL Customer
After one use I could already see that my skin is brighter and I have a glow. It feels great, not sticky or greasy. i would say that I expected the bottle to be a bit bigger for that price.
I love this
A L'OREAL Customer
I love it ... it made my skin really smoth and usually i have acne prone skin and i m hesitant to apply new skincare product on my face bcoz of that but i m really glad that it didnt gave me any spots and my skin texture is even after using this
Excellent serum
A L'OREAL Customer
Love this serum. Been using every night for a few weeks and I've definitely seen a difference in the texture of my skin. It feels so much softer when normally it's very dry this time of year. I will definitely be purchasing this again