Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Lor/P Revitalift Pure 12% Vitamin C Serum 30Ml

4.6(82)Write a review
image 1 of Lor/P Revitalift Pure 12% Vitamin C Serum 30Ml
£30.00
£100.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Lor/P Revitalift Pure 12% Vitamin C Serum 30Ml
  • Powerful antioxidant protection from environmental damage, clinically proven to correct and protect against the first signs of ageing.
  • Multi-action formula boosted with Salicylic Acid and Vitamin E, an ultra-stable formula that stays potent until the last drop.
  • Suitable for sensitive skin with no burning or tingling, non-greasy, hydrating texture that provides a smooth, luminous base for make-up.
  • L'Oréal Revitalift Clinical 12% Pure Vitamin C Serum, formulated with the purest form of Vitamin C, trusted and recommended by dermatologists, clinically proven to correct and prevent the signs of early ageing. It's a win for your future skin.
  • Struggling with a dull and uneven complexion, visible pores and first fine lines? In our 20s environmental damage and oxidative stress begin to take its toll on our skin and first visible signs of ageing appear.
  • Dermatologists recommend a daily dose of Vitamin C, the gold standard ingredient loved for its powerful antioxidant and anti-ageing properties that promote a healthy, glowing complexion. But not all Vitamin C skincare is created equally...
  • After 5 years of research and more than 200 formulas tested L'Oreal Paris introduces the game-changing Revitalift Clinical 12% Pure Vitamin C Serum. Formulated with the purest form of Vitamin C, the one recommended by Dermatologists, at an ultra-stable, high concentration, and boosted with Salicylic Acid and Vitamin E for maximum efficacy. This exclusive combination of dermatological actives has been selected to correct and protect against the signs of early ageing with clinically proven results:
  • Correct: visible dullness and uneven skin tone, smooth skin texture and reduce pores
  • Protect: against environmental damage that causes visible ageing and fine lines
  • The result? Skin looks brighter and smoother.
  • What makes it different?
  • Formulated with top derm-recommended ingredients
  • Pure Vitamin C: a powerful antioxidant also known as L-Ascorbic Acid, is the purest most active form of Vitamin C, unlike Vitamin C derivatives it delivers its benefits instantly and directly to the skin. It's key to maintaining visibly smooth, even and glowing skin.
  • Salicylic Acid: known to help resurface the skin and remove dead skin cells to visibly reduce the appearance of pores and smooth skins texture.
  • Vitamin E: known to boost the antioxidant properties of Vitamin C.
  • [Macro and Micro] Hyaluronic Acid: known to visibly replump and hydrate the skin.
  • Sensorial texture with no tingling
  • Revitalift Clinical 12% Pure Vitamin C Serum is a new generation of Vitamin C Serum that is suitable for all skin types - even sensitive. The formula is uniquely stabilised at a higher Ph of 6, closer to the skin's, to prevent irritation and ensure a comforting application. The texture is non-greasy and hydrating, providing a smooth, luminous base for make-up.
  • Stable until the last drop
  • Thanks to its advanced formula, airtight, opaque packaging and a specialised production process, the serum stays stable and potent until the last drop.
  • *Clinical test on 63 consumers, clinical grading.
  • Goes well with
  • Pure Retinol Night Serum
  • High-potency 12% Pure Vitamin C in every drop, formula and results validated by Dermatologists
  • Visibly even skin tone, reduce pores and smooth lines making skin look brighter and smoother
  • Pack size: 30ML

Information

Ingredients

909366 3, Aqua / Water, Ascorbic Acid, Dimethicone, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat., Potassium Hydroxide, Polysilicone-11, Pentaerythrityl Tetraethylhexanoate, Acetyl Dipeptide-1 Cetyl Ester, Adenosine, Sodium Hyaluronate, Tocopherol, Silica, Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Butylene Glycol, Caprylyl Glycol, C13-14 Isoparaffin, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Laureth-7, PEG-20 Methyl Glucose Sesquistearate, Poloxamer 338, Polyacrylamide, Sorbitan Laurate, Xanthan Gum, BIS-PEG/PPG-16/16 PEG/PPG-16/16 Dimethicone, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Salicylic Acid, Parfum / Fragrance, F.I.L. Z70013603/1

Preparation and Usage

  • Every morning, apply 2-3 drops to clean dry skin on the face & neck. Follow with your usual moisturiser & suncream with minimum SPF20 protection.

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For expert advice, please contact:
  • L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
  • UK: 0800 0304 032
  • ROI: 1800 818 672
  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.loreal-paris.co.uk/contact-us

Net Contents

30ml

82 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Amazing serum but oxidised quickly

4 stars

A L'OREAL Customer

I started using this just after Christmas and it's turned dark yellow/orange end of Jan. In your marketing it says it should stay stable until the last drop.. but mine oxidised within a month and I always kept it away from sunlight and always tightly closed. It's disappointing as it's am expensive serum and although I love it, it just doesn't keep long enough.

Skin clearing treatment, best in the evening

3 stars

A L'OREAL Customer

Vitamin C isn't usually a product I use in my skincare so I was interested to see how it worked for me. I liked the results of the serum overall, my skin did appear clearer. The only issues I found were that it did colour my skin orange slightly (hands and face) after using it. And it did pil up and flake under some makeup so I found it better to use at night.

Odd smell

2 stars

A L'OREAL Customer

The smell is off putting. After awhile it smells funny. I used this with the spf 50 because they both work well together. I wouldn't buy this because of the smell and there's other vit c on the market

Great serum

5 stars

A L'OREAL Customer

Pleasantly surpised by this serum, I noticed some of my dark spots fading after using it for two weeks. It didn't dry out my skin at all and i applied a moisturiser afterwards. The only think I didn't like was the strong smell but i would still repurchase it.

good but their Hyaluronic Acid Serum is better

4 stars

A L'OREAL Customer

I find this serum has thickened up as it's been opened for a while so it's a little more difficult to apply but still nice. I do however prefer the Hyaluronic acid serum that loreal have. I don't feel that I have noticed a huge difference using this.

Light weight serum

4 stars

A L'OREAL Customer

First, I'd like to thank L'Oreal for highlighting the importance of SPF, whilst using Vit C products. This is a great one. Lightweight and surprisingly gentle. Used every night for brighter skin tone. Evens out dullness and some areas of dark patches. I really liked it. I wish they'd improve its scent, though

Hydrating and brightening

5 stars

A L'OREAL Customer

I love this serum, a little goes a long way. My skin felt hydrated and glowing after one use. The texture and appearance of my skin improved over the weeks of using this products, my skin looked brighter and healthier

Love

4 stars

A L'OREAL Customer

After one use I could already see that my skin is brighter and I have a glow. It feels great, not sticky or greasy. i would say that I expected the bottle to be a bit bigger for that price.

I love this

5 stars

A L'OREAL Customer

I love it ... it made my skin really smoth and usually i have acne prone skin and i m hesitant to apply new skincare product on my face bcoz of that but i m really glad that it didnt gave me any spots and my skin texture is even after using this

Excellent serum

5 stars

A L'OREAL Customer

Love this serum. Been using every night for a few weeks and I've definitely seen a difference in the texture of my skin. It feels so much softer when normally it's very dry this time of year. I will definitely be purchasing this again

1-10 of 82 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

