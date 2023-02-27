We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fulfil Chocolate Hazelnut Whip Vitamin & Protein Bar 40G

Fulfil Chocolate Hazelnut Whip Vitamin & Protein Bar 40G
£1.50
£NaN/null

Product Description

  • No added sugar milk chocolate with sweetener coated vitamins & protein bar with roasted hazelnuts, sugar and sweeteners.
  • Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
  • Fulfil and associated words and designs are trademarks of Bartoni Ltd.
  • High protein
  • Low sugar
  • 9 Vitamins
  • Pack size: 40G
  • High protein
  • Low sugar

Information

Ingredients

Milk Proteins, No added Sugar Milk Chocolate with Sweetener (21%) (Sweetener [Maltitol], Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier [Lecithins], Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Humectant (Glycerol), Collagen Hydrolysate, Dietary Fibre (Polydextrose), Water, Roasted Hazelnut Pieces (4.7%), No added Sugar White Chocolate with Sweetener (Sweetener [Maltitol], Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier [Lecithins], Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Sunflower Oil, Chocolate Powder (Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Sugar), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Flavouring, Vitamins (Vitamin C, E, B6, B12, Thiamine, Riboflavin, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Folic Acid), Natural Flavouring, Sweetener (Sucralose)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Cereals containing Gluten, Soya, other Nuts and Peanuts.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Fulfil Nutrition,
  • PO Box 13000,
  • Dublin 12,
  • Ireland.
  • Fulfil Nutrition GB Ltd,
  • PO Box 17980,

Return to

  • Fulfil Nutrition,
  • PO Box 13000,
  • Dublin 12,
  • Ireland.
  • T: +353 1 6120656.
  • Fulfil Nutrition GB Ltd,
  • PO Box 17980,
  • Birmingham,
  • B2 2PE.
  • FULFILNUTRITION.COM

Net Contents

40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gRI**%Per Serving 40 g:RI**%
Energy1551 kJ620 kJ
Fat16 g6,4 g
of which saturates6,9 g2,8 g
Carbohydrate30 g12 g
of which sugars2,7 g1,1 g
of which polyols25 g9,8 g
Fibre6,4 g2,6 g
Protein34 g14 g
Salt0,2 g0,08 g
Vitamin E9,0 mg753,6 mg30
Vitamin C60 mg7524 mg30
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)0,83 mg750,33 mg30
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)1,05 mg750,42 mg30
Niacin (Vitamin B3)12 mg754,8 mg30
Vitamin B61,05 mg750,42 mg30
Folic Acid150 µg7560,0 µg30
Vitamin B121,86 µg750,75 µg30
Pantothenic Acid4,5 mg751,8 mg30
Vitamins*----
**RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----
