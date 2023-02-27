Fulfil Chocolate Hazelnut Whip Vitamin & Protein Bar 40G
Product Description
- No added sugar milk chocolate with sweetener coated vitamins & protein bar with roasted hazelnuts, sugar and sweeteners.
- Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
- Fulfil and associated words and designs are trademarks of Bartoni Ltd.
- High protein
- Low sugar
- 9 Vitamins
- Pack size: 40G
- High protein
- Low sugar
Information
Ingredients
Milk Proteins, No added Sugar Milk Chocolate with Sweetener (21%) (Sweetener [Maltitol], Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier [Lecithins], Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Humectant (Glycerol), Collagen Hydrolysate, Dietary Fibre (Polydextrose), Water, Roasted Hazelnut Pieces (4.7%), No added Sugar White Chocolate with Sweetener (Sweetener [Maltitol], Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier [Lecithins], Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Sunflower Oil, Chocolate Powder (Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Sugar), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Flavouring, Vitamins (Vitamin C, E, B6, B12, Thiamine, Riboflavin, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Folic Acid), Natural Flavouring, Sweetener (Sucralose)
Allergy Information
- May contain Cereals containing Gluten, Soya, other Nuts and Peanuts.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- Fulfil Nutrition,
- PO Box 13000,
- Dublin 12,
- Ireland.
- Fulfil Nutrition GB Ltd,
- PO Box 17980,
Return to
- Fulfil Nutrition,
- PO Box 13000,
- Dublin 12,
- Ireland.
- T: +353 1 6120656.
- Fulfil Nutrition GB Ltd,
- PO Box 17980,
- Birmingham,
- B2 2PE.
- FULFILNUTRITION.COM
Net Contents
40g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|RI**%
|Per Serving 40 g:
|RI**%
|Energy
|1551 kJ
|620 kJ
|Fat
|16 g
|6,4 g
|of which saturates
|6,9 g
|2,8 g
|Carbohydrate
|30 g
|12 g
|of which sugars
|2,7 g
|1,1 g
|of which polyols
|25 g
|9,8 g
|Fibre
|6,4 g
|2,6 g
|Protein
|34 g
|14 g
|Salt
|0,2 g
|0,08 g
|Vitamin E
|9,0 mg
|75
|3,6 mg
|30
|Vitamin C
|60 mg
|75
|24 mg
|30
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|0,83 mg
|75
|0,33 mg
|30
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|1,05 mg
|75
|0,42 mg
|30
|Niacin (Vitamin B3)
|12 mg
|75
|4,8 mg
|30
|Vitamin B6
|1,05 mg
|75
|0,42 mg
|30
|Folic Acid
|150 µg
|75
|60,0 µg
|30
|Vitamin B12
|1,86 µg
|75
|0,75 µg
|30
|Pantothenic Acid
|4,5 mg
|75
|1,8 mg
|30
|Vitamins*
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.