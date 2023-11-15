We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nivea Derma Dry Control Maximum Antiperspirant 50Ml

£3.60

£7.20/100ml

NIVEA DERMA DRY CONTROL MAXIMUM A/Pspirnt 50ml
Discover the new Derma Dry Control Antiperspirant 96h Deodorant Roll-On – the strongest antiperspirant yet from NIVEA. Move with confidence as this deodorant keeps sweat, wetness, and odours at bay for up to 96 hours whilst caring for the skin. Achieving silky-soft underarms couldn't be any easier thanks to DermaDry technology, which offers maximum skin protection for a smooth skin feeling without irritation. Tough on sweat, and kind on skin, its non-irritating formula is designed to provide reliable protection whilst putting skin comfort first. Skin tolerance dermatologically proven.Application information: Roll evenly on the underarm. Allow product to dry completely before getting dressed.
96h defence: NIVEA women’s roll on deodorant provides 96-hour extreme protection against sweat, wetness, and odour whilst caring for the skinSkin protection: This anti odour deodorant uses DermaDry technology to keep odours and sweat at bay whilst being gentle on the underarm skinNon-irritating formula: Tough on sweat, kind on skin, this roll on deodorant leaves the underarms feeling beautifully soft and smooth without irritationDermatologically approved: NIVEA ladies deodorant is skin tolerance dermatologically proven and offers reliable and comfortable protection against sweat and odour whilst leaving the skin smoothHow to apply: Simply roll the product evenly on the underarm. Allow the antiperspirant for women to dry completely before getting dressed
Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Aluminum Zirconium Octachlorohydrex Gly, PPG-15 Stearyl Ether, Steareth-2, Steareth-21, Ethylhexyl Cocoate, Sodium Lactate, Glycerin, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Magnesium Aluminum Silicate, Persea Gratissima Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Trisodium EDTA, BHT, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Net Contents

50ml ℮

