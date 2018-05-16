We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Batchelors Potatoes In Water 400G

Batchelors Potatoes In Water 400G
£0.85
£0.32/100g DR.WT

Product Description

  • Batchelors Potatoes In Water 400G
  • Batchelors® is a registered trademark of Premier Foods Group Limited and used under licence.
  • Princes Ltd ® copyright. All rights reserved.
  • Batchelors® potatoes are freshly harvested and packed at source to ensure perfect taste.
  • This pack contains 2 servings.
  • Packed from fresh
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 265G

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Water, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened empty, cover and refrigerate. Use within 2 days

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan and heat gently, stirring occasionally. Not suitable for microwave heating.

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Princes Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • If you are not completely satisfied with the quality of these potatoes, please write to:
  • Customer Care,
  • Princes Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • UK.
  • www.princesgroup.com

Drained weight

265g

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g drainedper 1/2 can drained
Energy kJ244322
Energy kcal5876
Fat 0.1g0.1g
(of which saturates) 0.0g0.0g
Carbohydrate 12.0g15.9g
(of which sugars)0.5g0.7g
Fibre 1.3g1.7g
Protein 1.5g2.0g
Salt 0.13g0.17g
