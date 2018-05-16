Product Description
- Batchelors Potatoes In Water 400G
- Batchelors® potatoes are freshly harvested and packed at source to ensure perfect taste.
- This pack contains 2 servings.
- Packed from fresh
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 265G
Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Water, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened empty, cover and refrigerate. Use within 2 days
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan and heat gently, stirring occasionally. Not suitable for microwave heating.
Recycling info
Can. Metal - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Princes Ltd,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- UK.
Return to
- If you are not completely satisfied with the quality of these potatoes, please write to:
- Customer Care,
- Princes Ltd,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- UK.
- www.princesgroup.com
Drained weight
265g
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g drained
|per 1/2 can drained
|Energy kJ
|244
|322
|Energy kcal
|58
|76
|Fat
|0.1g
|0.1g
|(of which saturates)
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Carbohydrate
|12.0g
|15.9g
|(of which sugars)
|0.5g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|1.7g
|Protein
|1.5g
|2.0g
|Salt
|0.13g
|0.17g
