Tesco Finest 2 Pot au Chocolat 152g

Tesco Finest 2 Pot au Chocolat 152g

£3.25

£21.38/kg

Finest Dinner for Two - Dessert
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One pot
Energy
978kJ
235kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
16.1g

high

23%of the reference intake
Saturates
10.2g

high

51%of the reference intake
Sugars
14.2g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Salt
0.05g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1287kJ / 309kcal

Layers of Belgian chocolate mousse and Belgian chocolate ganache decorated with lustred dark chocolate curls.
Our chefs have created this layered dessert with Belgian chocolate mousse and a smooth, indulgent Belgian chocolate ganache, decorated with lustred chocolate curls.
Pack size: 152G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Whipping Cream (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Belgian Dark Chocolate (15%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Water, Belgian Milk Chocolate (9%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cornflour, Humectant (Glycerol), Gelling Agents (Carrageenan, Amidated Pectin), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Acetic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Milk Proteins, Stabiliser (Amidated Pectin), Dextrose, Colour (Iron Oxides and Hydroxides), Palm Oil.

Allergy Information

May contain cereals containing gluten, peanuts, nuts and egg. The allergens in this product have changed., For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

152g e (2x76g)

