L'oreal Men Expert Power Age Revitalising 24 Hour Moisturiser 50Ml

Give your skin the power to age better with L'Oreal Men Expert's Power Age Hyaluronic Acid Revitalising 24H Moisturiser. Power Age Revitalising 24H Moisturiser is infused with hyaluronic acid to target 3 key signs of early ageing: - Provides intense moisture for fresher & revitalised skin - Firms and protects skin - Increases skin smoothness Apply daily to clean skin on the face and neck, morning and evening. Can be applied after shaving to soothe razor burn sensations. The full Power Age routine is loved by UK men: - 95% would recommend to friends or family* - 4/5 would switch from their current skincare routine* *Customer insight collected via Home Tester Club, 434 reviewers, February 2023 Give Your Skin the Power to Age Better with The Power Age Routine: 1) On a clean face, apply Power Age Hyaluronic Acid Moisturiser to revitalise and hydrate skin 2) End your routine with Power Age Hyaluronic Acid Eye Cream which is specifically designed to target signs of ageing around the eyes

Goes well with Rt Power Age Serum, L'Oréal Power Age Eye Care

Firms and protects skin Provides intense moisture for fresher & revitalised skin Increases skin smoothness For Men, designed for Ageing, Dry & Dull Skin

Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Isohexadecane, Dimethicone, Zea Mays Starch / Corn Starch, Isopropyl Isostearate, Propylene Glycol, Oxidized Starch Acetate, Octyldodecanol, Cetyl Alcohol, Behenyl Alcohol, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Mentha Piperita Extract / Peppermint Extract, Adenosine, Capryloyl Salicylic Acid, Sodium Hyaluronate, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Tocopherol, Caprylyl Glycol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetearyl Glucoside, Myristic Acid, Palmitic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Pentylene Glycol, Sodium Polyacrylate, Sodium Polyacrylate Starch, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Stearic Acid, Xanthan Gum, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Limonene, Linalool, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. Z70014848/1)

Net Contents

50ml

Preparation and Usage