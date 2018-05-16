New
Tesco Plant Chef 2 Spicy No-Beef & Bean Pties 226G
Product Description
- 2 Seasoned soya and wheat protein patties with red pepper, kidney beans, haricot beans and sweetcorn.
- The Plant Chef Derek Sarno the culinary talent behind transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
- 100% PLANT BASED Seasoned Soya & Wheat patties with beans, red pepper and sweetcorn.
- Pack size: 226G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Soya Protein (11%), Red Pepper, Cooked Red Kidney Beans (8%) [Water, Red Kidney Beans], Cooked Haricot Beans (8%) [Water, Haricot Beans, Salt], Rapeseed Oil, Sweetcorn, Wheat Gluten, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, Wheat Starch, Rice Flour, Salt, Sugar, Gelling Agent (Methyl Cellulose), Citrus Fibre, Smoked Paprika, Paprika, Soya Bean Oil, Dried Onion, Potato Starch, Dried Garlic, Black Pepper, Flavourings, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Tapioca Starch, Chilli Powder, Dextrose, Chilli Flakes, Yeast, Paprika Extract, Raising Agent (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Stabiliser (Hydroxy Methyl Cellulose), Maize Starch, Psyllium Fibre.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: For best results grill. 12-14 mins. Place under a pre-heated medium grill, turning occasionally.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan Fry. 11 mins. Heat a little oil in a frying pan until hot. Add the patties to the pan and fry on high heat for 30 seconds each side. Reduce to a medium heat and continue to cook for a further 10 minutes, turning frequently.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
226g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One patty (99g**)
|Energy
|884kJ / 211kcal
|875kJ / 209kcal
|Fat
|8.3g
|8.2g
|Saturates
|2.1g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|13.5g
|13.4g
|Sugars
|2.9g
|2.9g
|Fibre
|7.5g
|7.4g
|Protein
|16.8g
|16.6g
|Salt
|1.12g
|1.11g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When grilled according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When grilled according to instructions 226g typically weighs 198g.
|-
|-
