The Gym Kitchen Korean Beef Chilli 400G
Per (microwaved) pack
- Energy
- 1694kJ
-
- 403kcal
- 21%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 11.4g
- 17%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.7g
- 19%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 6.3g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.5g
- 25%of the reference intake
low
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (microwaved) Per pack
Product Description
- Mildly spiced beef chilli with brown rice, broccoli, sweetcorn and green lentils.
- Macro Counted
- Macro is short for macronutrients, a term used to describe the three key food groups we all require for our bodies to function: carbohydrates (to fuel energy), fats (to keep you satiated) and proteins (to build and repair muscle).
- Here at The Gym Kitchen we don't think food should be boring or tasteless. So we've created a range of meals that contain no funny business, are macro-counted and most importantly taste awesome. We've banned bland to make your plate great, hope you enjoy!
- Food to Fuel
- High in Protein 32g Protein
- 403 Kcal Per Pack
- 2 of Your 5 a Day
- Source of Fibre
- 43g Carbs Per Pack
- Low in Fat 11.4g Fat
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- Pack size: 400G
- High in Protein
- Source of Fibre
- Low in Fat
Information
Ingredients
Cooked Brown Rice (26%) [Water, Brown. Rice], Beef (22%), Broccoli (13%), Water, Sweetcorn (7%), Red Peppers, Green Lentils (4%), Onions, Gochujang Paste [Glucose Syrup, Water, Fructose, Black Soya Beans, Concentrated Red Pepper Juice, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Onion Powder, Salt, Onion Juice Concentrate, Tomato Powder, White Wine Vinegar, Cayenne Powder, Maltodextrin, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Colour (Paprika Extract), Soya Beans, Rice Flour, Spirit Vinegar], Yellow Split Peas, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Tomato Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Chilli Powder
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For use by date: see top of pack.Keep refrigerated, once opened use immediately. Do not exceed the use by date. For best quality we suggest you do not freeze.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove sleeve and pierce film lid.
Microwave on full power for 212 minutes (800W), or 2 minutes (900W).
Stir thoroughly, re-cover and continue microwaving on full power for 2 minutes (800W or 900W). Stir thoroughly.
Check food is piping hot. Allow to stand for 1 minute. Do not reheat once cooled.
All cooking appliances vary.
This is a guide only.
Caution take care when removing film lid as hot steam will escape.
Number of uses
This pack provides 1 serving
Warnings
- Caution take care when removing film lid as hot steam will escape.
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Lid. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Name and address
- TGK Brand Ltd,
- PO Box 564,
- Grays,
- RM17 9PY.
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(microwaved) Per pack
|(microwaved) Per 100g
|RI (%)*
|Energy kJ
|1694
|442
|Energy kcal
|403
|105
|21%
|Fat, total
|11.4g
|3g
|17%
|- saturates
|3.7g
|1g
|19%
|Carbohydrate
|42.8g
|11.2g
|17%
|- sugars
|6.3g
|1.6g
|7%
|Fibre
|10.4g
|2.0g
|Protein
|32g
|7.8g
|60%
|Salt
|1.5g
|0.40g
|25%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|This pack provides 1 serving
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution take care when removing film lid as hot steam will escape.
