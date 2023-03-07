Tic Tac Mint 4 X 18G

Mint Flavour Drops Tic Tac is the only one that’s always on hand to gently refresh your mouth, wherever you are and whoever you’re with.

Tic Tac Fresh Mint provides little moments of refreshment in a convenient pack with the recognisable Tic Tac rattle. Multipack including 4 packs of 37 mints each.

Tic Tac sparks refreshing moments to be enjoyed anywhere and with anyone. Now with more Tic Tacs.

At Ferrero, we bring a little bit of pleasure to life through our iconic and much loved brands. For over 50 years, we have been committed to providing our UK consumers with high quality products such as Kinder Surprise, Ferrero Rocher, Tic Tac, Nutella and Thorntons. We are driven by our pursuit for quality and excellence, whilst staying true to our values as a family owned business. For us this all starts with placing Quality at the Heart of everything we do. This value runs throughout our entire business, from our approach to nutrition and sustainability, to the role we play within our communities, to the unique experiences we create for our consumers.

Tic Tac mints, Fresh Mint flavour

Pack size: 72G

Ingredients

Sugar, Maltodextrins, Fructose, Thickener (Gum Arabic), Rice Starch, Anticaking Agent (Magnesium Salts of Fatty Acids), Flavourings, Mint Essential Oil, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax)

Net Contents

4 x 18g ℮