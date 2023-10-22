L'Oreal Paris Elvive Full Resist Aminexil Serum 102Ml

92% less hair fall due to breakage¹ 2x less hair on your brush² Reduce hair fall due to breakage by 92%¹ with the Elvive Full Resist [with Aminexil] Anti Hair-Fall Serum from L'Oréal Paris. A daily serum for strengthening hair. The ultra-potent scalp serum is formulated with 1.5% Aminexil, a patented molecule that is clinically proven to strengthen hair and minimise hair fall due to breakage. The formula is also boosted with Caffeine and Arginine. Scientifically designed and effective on hair with a tendency to fall due to breakage. For up to 2x less hair on your brush², complete the routine with the rest of the Full Resist [with Aminexil] Scalp and Hair Programme. ¹Instrumental test when used with shampoo & conditioner. ²Instrumental test."

Stronger hair

Pack size: 102ML

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Alcohol Denat., Diaminopyrimidine Oxide, Tocopherol, Sodium Hyaluronate, Sodium Citrate, Caffeine, Safflower Glucoside, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Arginine, Aminomethyl Propanol, Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Limonene, Menthol, Piroctone Olamine, Citric Acid, Coumarin, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. Z70018039/1)

Net Contents

102ml

Preparation and Usage