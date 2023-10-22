We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

L'Oreal Paris Elvive Full Resist Aminexil Serum 102Ml

£15.00

£14.71/100ml

L'Oreal Paris Elvive Full Resist Aminexil Serum 102Ml
92% less hair fall due to breakage¹2x less hair on your brush²Reduce hair fall due to breakage by 92%¹ with the Elvive Full Resist [with Aminexil] Anti Hair-Fall Serum from L'Oréal Paris. A daily serum for strengthening hair.The ultra-potent scalp serum is formulated with 1.5% Aminexil, a patented molecule that is clinically proven to strengthen hair and minimise hair fall due to breakage. The formula is also boosted with Caffeine and Arginine.Scientifically designed and effective on hair with a tendency to fall due to breakage.For up to 2x less hair on your brush², complete the routine with the rest of the Full Resist [with Aminexil] Scalp and Hair Programme.¹Instrumental test when used with shampoo & conditioner.²Instrumental test."
Stronger hair
Pack size: 102ML

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Alcohol Denat., Diaminopyrimidine Oxide, Tocopherol, Sodium Hyaluronate, Sodium Citrate, Caffeine, Safflower Glucoside, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Arginine, Aminomethyl Propanol, Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Limonene, Menthol, Piroctone Olamine, Citric Acid, Coumarin, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. Z70018039/1)

Net Contents

102ml

Preparation and Usage

Use once daily in the morning or before going to bed. Apply directly on scalp, section by section, making sure to distribute evenly throughout. Massage gently. Apply one dose per usage. Do not rinse. Can be used on wet or dry hair. One dose = 6ml, corresponding to the graduations on the bottle.For up to 2x less hair on your brush², complete the routine with the rest of the Full Resist [with Aminexil] Scalp and Hair Programme.²Instrumental test."

