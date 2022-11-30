Castello Tickler Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese 300G
Product Description
- Extra mature Cheddar cheese
- Creatively crafted by our experienced and talented cheese makers based in Devon.
- Deliciously tangy extra mature Cheddar made in the heart of Devon
- Every bite feeds your senses.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Red Tractor - Certified Standards
- Deliciously Tangy, with a Subtle Hint of Sweetness & a Crumbly Texture
- Strength - Strong - 5
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Milk.
Storage
Use within 7 days of opening.Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced and packed in the UK
Name and address
- Arla Foods,
- Leeds,
- LS10 1AB.
- Customer careline 0113 382 7009
- Hello@arlafoods.com
- www.castellocheese.com
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|1725kJ/416kcal
|Fat
|35g
|of which saturates
|22g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.5g
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|Protein
|25g
|Salt
|1.8g
