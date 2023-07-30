Fairy Washing Up Liquid Orange & & Yuzu 654Ml

Fairy Clean & Fresh washing up liquid gives you sparkling clean dishes and infuses your kitchen with light, clean, fresh scents from around your sink. Also try Fairy Platinum All in One Dishwasher Tablets for sparkling dishes and a sparkling dishwasher.

With Rich Formula For Sparkling Clean Dishes, Powerful Grease Cutting & Fantastic Fruity And Floral Scent Irresistible freshness around the sink during the washing up Rich formula for sparkling clean dishes, powerful grease cutting, fantastic fruity and floral scent Gentle on your skin, no need to wear rubber gloves Fairy Clean & Fresh washing up liquid is so concentrated that you only need to use a drop Available in a broad range of scents like apple & rhubarb, pomegranate & grapefruit, pink jasmine and organge & yuzu in assorted sizes

Pack size: 654ML

Ingredients

Anionic Surfactants, <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Benzisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Phenoxyethanol, Perfumes, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool

Net Contents

654ml ℮