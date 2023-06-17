Gordon's Sicilian Lemon Layer Cake

Inspired by Gordons™ Sicilian lemon gin celebration cake - Sponges filled and covered with lemon gin flavour frosting, topped with lemon curd and edible decorations. Get the facts. Be Drinkaware Visit drinkaware.co.uk for the facts

Layers of yellow and white sponges with lemon curd, gin flavour frosting and lemon sugar crystals

This product is inspired by Gordons™ Sicilian Lemon Gin but does not contain alcohol. The Gordons word and associated logos are trade marks of Diageo Brands B.V. Packed and distributed in the UK under licence by Finsbury Food Group.

Stop You Had Me at Luscious Lemon Cake Nut free H.V.O. free Suitable for vegetarians

Ingredients

Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Kernel Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Maize Starch, Palm Stearin, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphates, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate), Wheat Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins), Butter (Milk), Tapioca Starch, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring, Acids (Malic, Citric), Skimmed Milk Powder, Colours (Lutein, Carotenes, Curcumin, Beetroot Red), Trehalose*, Gelling Agent (Agar), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Lemon Oil, Salt, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Dried Egg White, Sunflower Oil, Maltodextrin, Concentrates (Safflower, Lemon), Sodium Metabisulphite, Potassium Metabisulphite, *Trehalose is a source of Glucose, Frosting 53%

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Packed and distributed in the UK

Number of uses

This pack provides 16 servings

