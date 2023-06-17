We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Gordon's Sicilian Lemon Layer Cake

Gordon's Sicilian Lemon Layer Cake

3.5(4)
Write a review

£14.00

£14.00/each

Vegetarian

Inspired by Gordons™ Sicilian lemon gin celebration cake - Sponges filled and covered with lemon gin flavour frosting, topped with lemon curd and edible decorations.Get the facts. Be DrinkawareVisit drinkaware.co.uk for the facts
Layers of yellow and white sponges with lemon curd, gin flavour frosting and lemon sugar crystals
This product is inspired by Gordons™ Sicilian Lemon Gin but does not contain alcohol.The Gordons word and associated logos are trade marks of Diageo Brands B.V.Packed and distributed in the UK under licence by Finsbury Food Group.
Stop You Had Me at Luscious Lemon CakeNut freeH.V.O. freeSuitable for vegetarians

Ingredients

Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Kernel Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Maize Starch, Palm Stearin, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphates, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate), Wheat Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins), Butter (Milk), Tapioca Starch, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring, Acids (Malic, Citric), Skimmed Milk Powder, Colours (Lutein, Carotenes, Curcumin, Beetroot Red), Trehalose*, Gelling Agent (Agar), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Lemon Oil, Salt, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Dried Egg White, Sunflower Oil, Maltodextrin, Concentrates (Safflower, Lemon), Sodium Metabisulphite, Potassium Metabisulphite, *Trehalose is a source of Glucose, Frosting 53%

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Packed and distributed in the UK

Number of uses

This pack provides 16 servings

Preparation and Usage

Remove outer packaging before cutting. Place cake on a firm surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean sharp serrated knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.

