Tesco Fire Pit 2 Lemon & Herb Salmon Burgers 196G
One burger
- Energy
- 624kJ
- 149kcal
- 7%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 7.2g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.5g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.6g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.53g
- 9%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 710kJ / 169kcal
Product Description
- Salmon and river cobbler burgers seasoned with lemon and herbs.
- Pack size: 196G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (63%), River Cobbler (Fish) (31%), Maize Starch, Sugar, Salt, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Cumin, Coriander Leaf, Parsley, Chilli Flakes, Lemon Juice Powder, Lemon Peel, Lemon Oil, Citric Acid.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 18 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Do not reheat once cooled.
Barbeque
Instructions: BARBECUE For a chargrilled barbecue effect, cook as per cooking instructions above, then place on the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently.
Produce of
Made using salmon farmed in Norway and river cobbler farmed in Vietnam.
Preparation and Usage
Important Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
Recycling info
Card. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
196g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One burger (88g**)
|Energy
|710kJ / 169kcal
|624kJ / 149kcal
|Fat
|8.2g
|7.2g
|Saturates
|1.7g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|2.0g
|1.8g
|Sugars
|0.7g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.4g
|Protein
|21.6g
|19.0g
|Salt
|0.60g
|0.53g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When cooked according to instructions.
|** When cooked according to instructions 196g typically weighs 176g.
Safety information
Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
