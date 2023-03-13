We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Tesco Fire Pit 2 Lemon & Herb Salmon Burgers 196G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Fire Pit 2 Lemon & Herb Salmon Burgers 196G
£3.50
£17.86/kg

One burger

Energy
624kJ
149kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
7.2g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.5g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.53g

medium

9%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 710kJ / 169kcal

Product Description

  • Salmon and river cobbler burgers seasoned with lemon and herbs.
  • Pack size: 196G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (63%), River Cobbler (Fish) (31%), Maize Starch, Sugar, Salt, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Cumin, Coriander Leaf, Parsley, Chilli Flakes, Lemon Juice Powder, Lemon Peel, Lemon Oil, Citric Acid.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 18 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Do not reheat once cooled.

Barbeque
Instructions: BARBECUE For a chargrilled barbecue effect, cook as per cooking instructions above, then place on the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently.

Produce of

Made using salmon farmed in Norway and river cobbler farmed in Vietnam.

Preparation and Usage

  • Important  Not suitable for microwave cooking. 

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

Recycling info

Card. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

196g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne burger (88g**)
Energy710kJ / 169kcal624kJ / 149kcal
Fat8.2g7.2g
Saturates1.7g1.5g
Carbohydrate2.0g1.8g
Sugars0.7g0.6g
Fibre0.5g0.4g
Protein21.6g19.0g
Salt0.60g0.53g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 196g typically weighs 176g.--

Safety information

Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

View all Frozen BBQ Meat & Chicken

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here