New
Fosters Lager 4 X 440Ml
Product Description
- Beer.
- Help keep the planet clean
- For more information visit: FOSTERS.CO.UK
- Foster's is a light, golden lager with a medium malt character. An easy-drinking lager with a delicate fruity hop aroma and a balanced taste, Foster's rolls of the tongue leaving a clean crisp finish.
- An easy drinking lager, Foster's is relevant across a range of occasions. Pop it in the fridge and serve cold.
- Foster's is the ultimate ice-cold refreshment. Its balance of subtle fruitiness and vanilla is ideal for the sweeter-toothed lager lover. The perfect beer to enjoy with mates.
- Aroma:
- Sweet and delicate with a hint of malty white bread.
- Flavour:
- Honey and subtle fruitiness with a hint of vanilla cream soda.
- Mouthfeel:
- Clean and light.
- Finish:
- Refreshing with a short, clean finish.
- Food Match:
- Pub snack such as dry roasted peanuts or BBQ meats.
- We're rolling out Green Grip to remove plastic rings from our cans. Once completed, we'll have removed 500 tonnes of single use plastic each year, equivalent to 94 million plastic bags
- In 1888, Ralph and William Foster opened their brewery in Melbourne, Australia. They had one thing in mind, to craft a beer that could refresh the thirstiest men on earth.
- We brew over 2.2m pints of Foster's every day! That's more than enough to fill an Olympic swimming pool every two days!
- Foster's was the first beer to be served ice-cold - and is still best enjoyed that way!
- Crafted to Refresh
- Quality lager beer
- Pack size: 1760ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Glucose Syrup, Barley, Hops, Hop Extract
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Alcohol Units
1.6
ABV
3.7% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best before: See base.
Recycling info
Pack. Recycle
Name and address
- Brewed by:
- Heineken UK Limited,
- 3-4 Broadway Park,
- Edinburgh,
- EH12 9JZ.
- HBBV.,
Return to
- Heineken UK Limited,
- 3-4 Broadway Park,
- Edinburgh,
- EH12 9JZ.
- Email: CUSTOMERSERVICES@FOSTERS.CO.UK
- Call us On: 0345 030 3275
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
440ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml:
|Energy
|137kJ/33kcal
|Fat:
|0.0g
|Saturates:
|0.0g
|Carbohydrate:
|2.8g
|Sugars:
|0.0g
|Protein:
|0.0g
|Salt:
|0.02g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.