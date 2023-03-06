Greene King Level Head Session IPA 4x330ml
Product Description
- Beer
- Discover the range:
- Perfectly Executed Delicately Balanced
- A nod to the legend of our very own St Edmund, this hoppy, sessionable IPA invites you to keep it steady, just like Eddie. Beheaded by Vikings in 869, his head was miraculously reunited with its body by a ghostly wolf, and his sainthood assured.
- Malts
- Pale Malt
- Hops
- Kettle - Cascade
- Whirlpool - Cascade, Centennial
- Dry - Galaxy, Centennial, Mosaic
- Since 1799 in the heart of Suffolk, Bury St Edmunds, we've been building our craft. Made using only the finest ingredients, and drawing on centuries of brewing
- expertise, this range of fresh new flavours celebrates Britain's wild, eccentric past with consistent hoppy brilliance pour after pour.
- Greene King is a Registered Trademark
- Unfiltered, Balanced & Easy Drinking
- Pack size: 1320ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Wheat & Malted Barley
Tasting Notes
- Hoppy aroma, with delicately balanced tropical & grapefruit notes
Alcohol Units
1.3
ABV
4.0% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Chilled
Storage
For best before end, see base of can.
Preparation and Usage
- Chill at 5°C Serve at 7°C
Name and address
- Brewed by:
- Greene King,
- Bury St Edmunds,
- Suffolk,
- IP33 1QT,
- England.
Net Contents
4 x 330ml ℮
