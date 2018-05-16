Oxo Chicken Reduced Salt Stock Pot 4 Pack 80G

Each 100ml of pre-prepared stock contains
- Energy
- 27kJ
-
- 6kcal
- <1%of the reference intake
- Fat
- <0.5g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- <0.5g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.42g
- 7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 670kJ/160kcal
Product Description
- Concentrated Chicken Stock
OXO.co.uk
- Enjoy the meaty richness of real chicken stock juices but with 25% less salt**. Our individual OXO Reduced Salt** Chicken Stock Pots can take your home cooking to another level quickly and easily. What's more, they're gluten-free and contain no artificial flavours or colourings. Dissolve one stock pot into 500ml of boiling water to make a delicious base for soups and risottos or pop the stock directly into paellas and gravies to give them that professional touch. New recipes or family favourites, classic dishes or culinary experiments – whether you're cooking for family, entertaining friends or indulging in a little comfort food, these small yet mighty pots can transform everyday dishes into memorable moments.
- **25% less salt than standard product
- Have You Tried Our Other Delicious Stock Pots? OXO Stock Pots Rich Beef, OXO Stock Pots Red Wine
- Crossed Grain Symbol - GB-178-007
- OXO trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
- OXO 4 Reduced Salt** Succulent Chicken with Bay & Parsley
- Gluten free
- Made with a Rich Flavoursome Blend of real Meat Juices, Vegetables, Herbs & Seasonings
- Dissolve in boiling water or melt and stir in whilst cooking for easy instant chicken stock
- 25% Reduced Salt**
- **25% less salt than standard product
- Pack size: 80G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Dried Glucose Syrup, Iodised Salt, Chicken Stock (6%) (Chicken Bone Stock, Water, Chicken Fat, Salt), Chicken Fat (4%), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Sugar, Flavourings, Yeast Extract (Yeast, Vegetable Extract), Garlic Powder, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Salt, Onion Powder, Ground Black Pepper, Beetroot Powder, Carrot Powder, Dried Parsley, Ground Turmeric, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Ground Bay Leaf, Vegetable Fibre, Natural Rosemary Flavouring
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. After opening store in the fridge for up to 3 days.
Preparation and Usage
- This product can crystallise - it's a natural process which doesn't impact on the product quality.
- Dissolve in 500ml boiling water (or 750ml for a lighter stock)
- Alternatively simply melt & stir in while cooking.
Number of uses
This pack makes approximately 20 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Lid. Don't Recycle Pot. Recycle
Name and address
Premier Foods ROI,
PO Box 13008.
Return to
- If you have any problems please keep the packaging and phone UK 0800 374342 Monday - Friday 9am - 5pm.
- Or write Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
- ROI: phone 1800 93 2814
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box 13008.
Net Contents
4 x 20g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per portion (100ml) as prepared
|Energy
|670kJ/160kcal
|27kJ/6kcal
|Fat
|4.8g
|<0.5g
|of which Saturates
|1.5g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|21.4g
|0.9g
|of which Sugars
|5.0g
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|3.8g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|5.8g
|<0.5g
|Salt
|10.60g
|0.42g
|This pack makes approximately 20 portions
