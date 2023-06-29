We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ocean Saver Surface Cleaner Apple Breeze 750Ml

Ocean Saver Surface Cleaner Apple Breeze 750Ml

4(1)
£2.75

£3.67/litre

Ocean Saver Surface Cleaner Apl Breeze 750ml
Toughon stains,soft on surfaces,easy on the nose.Kitchen worktops, bins, high-chairs, sinks, toilet seats... you get the picture, it works anywhere and everywhere. Think of it as your go-to cleaning spray for the daily spruce up that leaves a fresh and fruity fragrance drifting through your home.
When you've run out of cleaner, pop in a new EcoDrop refill and fill with 750ml of warm water.
Clean home, clean ocean
Pack size: 750ML

Ingredients

<5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phenoxyethanol, Perfumes, Linalool, Limonene

Net Contents

750ml

Preparation and Usage

Where to use me: For use all round the house, including worktops, tiles, bins, high-chairs and toilet seats.Directions for use: Spray and wipe dean with damp cloth or sponge. Store out of reach of children and pets. In case of spillage, wear gloves and clean using a damp sponge and thoroughly wipe down all surfaces.Remember. Do not use on gold plated surfaces. Avoid prolonged contact with wood, enamel, aluminum, plastic, and painted, lacquered or soft porous surfaces. Sunlight may change appearance, but performance won't be affected.

