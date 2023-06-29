Ocean Saver Surface Cleaner Apple Breeze 750Ml

Ocean Saver Surface Cleaner Apl Breeze 750ml

Toughon stains,soft on surfaces,easy on the nose. Kitchen worktops, bins, high-chairs, sinks, toilet seats... you get the picture, it works anywhere and everywhere. Think of it as your go-to cleaning spray for the daily spruce up that leaves a fresh and fruity fragrance drifting through your home.

When you've run out of cleaner, pop in a new EcoDrop refill and fill with 750ml of warm water.

Clean home, clean ocean

Pack size: 750ML

Ingredients

<5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phenoxyethanol, Perfumes, Linalool, Limonene

Net Contents

750ml

Preparation and Usage