Ocean Saver Surface Cleaner Ocean Mist 750Ml

Ocean Saver Surface Cleaner Ocean Mist 750Ml

£2.75

£3.67/litre

Ocean Saver Surface Cleaner Ocean Mist 750ml
Save your home from bacteria and the ocean from plastic.A powerful anti-bacterial surface spray that gives guaranteed results from the kitchen to the bathroom and beyond. proven to kill 99.9% of bacteria.
When you've run out of cleaner, pop in a new EcoDrop refill and fill with 750ml of warm water.
Clean home, clean ocean
Pack size: 750ML

Ingredients

<5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phenoxyethanol, Benzalkonium Chloride, Perfumes, Linalool, Limonene, Geraniol, Citral, Per 100g of Dilute product contains 0.026g Benzalkonium Chloride

Net Contents

750ml

Preparation and Usage

Where to use me: For use all round the house, including counter tops, high chairs, bins and door handles.Directions for use: Spray, leave to stand for 2 minutes and wipe dean with damp cloth or sponge. Store out of reach of children and pets. In case of spillage, wear gloves and clean using a damp sponge and thoroughly wipe down all surfaces.Remember: Do not use on gold plated surfaces. Avoid prolonged contact with wood, enamel, aluminum, plastic, and painted, lacquered or soft porous surfaces. Test on an inconspicuous area before use. Sunlight may change appearance, but performance won't be affected.

