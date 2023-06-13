Snack A Jacks Barbecue Flavour Snacks 5 x 19g

- Snack a Jacks Sizzlin Barbecue Rice Cakes are delicious snacks made with your convenience in mind - Perfect for slipping into your bag for on-the-go snacking or packing into your lunchbox for a lunchtime treat - Popped never fried - Each bag contains 78 calories - Suitable for vegetarians - Contains no artificial colours or preservatives - 86% less outer plastic packaging compared to the previous multipack outer packaging design - Made with quality ingredients

What's poppin'? Forget frying. We pop non-stop until we reach total snackisfaction. That means mouth-tinglin' flavour with absolutely no artificial colours or preservatives and no added MSG. Cave to the crave. You want it? You got it. Open up and dig in to unstoppable flavour that's under 100 calories per bag. The day is yours. Seize the snack!

No artificial colours or preservatives Suitable for vegetarians 78 kcal per snack Popped (never fried) Made with Quality Ingredients We're Crunchy..!

Pack size: 95G

No artificial colours or preservatives Suitable for vegetarians 78 kcal per snack

Ingredients

Rice, Maize (with germ removed), Barbecue Seasoning [Sugar, Salt, Flavourings, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Paprika Powder, Acid (Citric Acid), Potassium Chloride, Cayenne Pepper Powder, Vinegar Powder, Tomato Powder, Smoke Flavouring, Colour (Paprika Extract), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Citrates)], Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

May Contain: Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Milk, Soya, Celery, Mustard.

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Net Contents

5 x 19g ℮

Additives