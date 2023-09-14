Airwick Air Freshener Active Fresh Room Spray Eucalyptus Freesia 236ml

Airwick Atv Frsh Room Spray Euc Freesia 236ml

Discover the new Air Wick Active Fresh Room Spray, with x2 Odour Neutralisation technology for a light, natural scent. Infused with Natural Essential Oils it refreshes your home, tackles pet odours and neutralises bathroom and kitchen smells. Air Freshener. Airwick.

Infused with Natural Essential Oils Create a bright and relaxed environment for your home with this aromatic blend of fresh eucalyptus, marine notes and clary sage. Free from Propellants, dyes and Phthalates

Pack size: 236ML

