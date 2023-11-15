Dove Relaxing Care Lavender & Chamomile Bath Salts 900g

Dove Bath Salts Lavender & Chamomile 900g

Transform your bathing experience to a moment of self-care and pampering with Dove Relaxing Care Bath Salts, infused with lavender & chamomile scent. Made with pure sea salts and skin-natural moisturisers, this caring formula of bath salts helps relax tired and aching muscles while leaving your skin soft, smooth, and delicately fragranced with the comforting scent of lavender and chamomile. Specially formulated to care for your skin & relax your mind & body as you soak, Dove Bath Salts are a great way to pamper yourself at home, helping you make those quiet moments an act of care for you and your skin. To indulge your skin and senses, pour at least 2-3 handfuls of Dove Lavender & Chamomile Relaxing Care Bath Salts into the stream of warm running water and allow to fully dissolve before carefully stepping into the bath. Reseal pouch firmly to keep waterproof. Let the warm water envelop your body and unwind in a relaxing bath. Avoid getting into the eyes. If you do, rinse well with cool, clean water. Rinse off excess salt to reveal instantly soft, smooth skin. Remember to take care when stepping out of the bath as it may be slippery. Dove Lavender & Chamomile Relaxing Care Bath Salts are dermatologically tested. Dove does not test on animals and all our skincare products are cruelty-free accredited by PETA.

Dove Relaxing Care Bath salts are infused with calming lavender & chamomile scent to relax your mind & body and delicately fragrance your skin The caring formula made with pure sea salts helps to relax tired and aching muscles in a soothing bath Soak in Dove Bath Salts, made with skin-natural moisturisers, to leave your skin soft & smooth Dove Bath Salts’ caring formula is dermatologically tested and cruelty-free accredited by PETA Simply pour Dove Bath Salts into the stream of warm running bath water to begin your Relaxing Care routine To continue your Relaxing Care routine, why not try Dove Body Lotion for extra care after your bath?

Pack size: 900G

Ingredients

‎Ingredients: Maris Sal, Parfum, Glycerin, Lactic Acid, Coumarin, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

Netherlands

Net Contents

900g ℮