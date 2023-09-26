We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Stir Fry Vegetable Medley 190g

1(1)
£2.25

£1.18/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 80g
Energy
122kJ
29kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.9g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 152kJ / 36kcal

Baby corn, mangetout, tenderstem broccoli, salad onion and chilli.
Harvested By Hand Selected and hand trimmed for a vibrant mix of stir fry favourites
Pack size: 190G

Ingredients

Babycorn, Mangetout, Tenderstemmed Broccoli, Salad Onion, Red Chilli

Produce of

Produce of India, Kenya, Mozambique, Guatemala, Peru, Zimbabwe, United Kingdom

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

190g e

Preparation and Usage

Remove packaging. Wash before use.

Pan fry

Stir fry in 6 mins

Add 10ml oil to a wok or frying pan over a moderate heat. Chop chilli and salad onions and add to pan for 1 minute. Add the remaining vegetables to the pan and stir continuously for a further 3-5 minutes or until tender. For a milder taste, reduce the amount of chilli used or discard seeds prior to cooking. Preparation Guidelines: Stir Fry 3-6 mins Add 10ml oil to wok or frying pan over a medium heat. Chop chilli and salad onion and add to pan for 1 minute. Add the remaining vegetables to the pan and stir continuously for a further 3-5 minutes or until tender. For a milder taste, reduce the amount of chilli used or discard seeds prior to cooking.

