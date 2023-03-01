Centrum Kids Gummies Orange Mixed Berry X30

Centrum Kids Multigummies Orange and Mixed Berry Food Supplement, 30 Gummies
Centrum Kids chewable Multigummies has been developed by experts, to combine important nutrients in an easy-to-take and deliciously fruity supplement for Kids 4+. Multivitamins for Everyday Health with key essential nutrients, including Vitamin C and D to help support the normal function of the immune system. Centrum is backed by over 40 years of nutritional science and is trusted by consumers around the world. Centrum is sold in over 65 countries globally and is World's #1 Multivitamin brand based on worldwide value sales (for verification in GB please contact mystory.gb@haleon.com and Ireland mystory.ie@haleon.com).
Ingredients
Glucose syrup; Sugar; Gelatin (bovine); L-ascorbic acid; Acid: E 330; Nicotinamide; Maltodextrin; DL-alpha-tocopheryl acetate; Zinc sulphate; Natural flavourings (orange or strawberry and raspberry); Colouring food (concentrate of red radish, safflower, black carrot, cherry or concentrate of carrot and black currant); Vegetable oil (coconut, rapeseed); Pyridoxine hydrochloride; Retinyl acetate; Glazing agents: E 903, E 901; Potassium iodide; D-Biotin; Cholecalciferol; Cyanocobalamin.
Net Contents
30 x Pieces
Preparation and Usage
DIRECTIONS FOR USE: For children aged 4+. One gummy per day. Chew until dissolved, may be taken without food or water. Do not exceed the recommended daily dose. Do not give to children under 4 years old. A healthy lifestyle and varied and balanced diet are important. This product should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet and healthy lifestyle. Do not use if the foil on the packaging is broken. Always replace lid after use. Store in a dry place and not above 25°C. Store out of sight and reach of young children. If taking other supplements, please read the label as they may contain the same ingredient.