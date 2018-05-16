Wicked Kitchen 2 No-Pork & Choriz-No Patties 226G

One patty
Typical values per 100g: Energy 955kJ / 229kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned soya and wheat protein patties.
- GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi we're Derek & Chad. We're Chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legends. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED
- SOYA PROTEIN A blend of spicy soya protein, smoked paprika and herbs. Bangin' on the barbie
- Pack size: 226G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Reconstituted Soya Protein (35%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Apple, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Wheat Protein (2%), Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Soya Protein Concentrate, Red Pepper, Flavourings, Shea Fat, Onion, Tapioca Starch, Dextrose, Parsley, Salt, Coconut Oil, Colours [Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract], Maltodextrin, Beetroot Powder, Pea Protein, Thyme, Red Bell Pepper, Black Pepper, Demerara Sugar, Smoked Sea Salt, Smoked Paprika, Smoked Rice Flour, Paprika Extract, Garlic Powder, Roasted Garlic Powder, Paprika, Chilli Flakes, Sea Salt, Cumin Powder, Sugar, Green Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Modified Tapioca Starch.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: For best results, oven cook. 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 20 mins Place on a non-stick baking tray in the centre a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25 mins Place on a non-stick baking tray in the centre a pre-heated oven.
Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect, cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently.
Grill
Instructions: Chilled: 15 mins Place on a non-stick tray and grill, turning halfway during cooking.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Net Contents
226g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One patty (93g**)
|Energy
|955kJ / 229kcal
|888kJ / 213kcal
|Fat
|12.0g
|11.2g
|Saturates
|2.1g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|13.2g
|12.3g
|Sugars
|5.1g
|4.7g
|Fibre
|5.2g
|4.8g
|Protein
|14.4g
|13.4g
|Salt
|1.10g
|1.03g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When oven cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When oven cooked according to instructions 226g typically weighs 187g.
|-
|-
