CALCOT SPA ULTIMATE SPA COLLECTION

"Take a little bit of time to be kind to yourself each day because are amazing" Calcot Spa is an award-winning luxury retreat based in the heart of the Cotswolds. No gimmicks, just wonderful facilities and classic treatments delivered to the highest standards. As you bathe in the gentle waters of the outdoor hot tub, wood crackles on the open-air fire and the mood is one of complete well-being. All of these products have been created and tested by our skincare experts and aim to bring a little bit of Calcot to you, wherever you are.

FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C168696, www.fsc.org Calcot Manor is a registered trademark.

Luxury Award-Winning Spa

Ingredients

Calm - Refreshing Body & Hand Lotion: Water (Aqua), Cetearyl Alcohol, Mineral Oil (Paraffinum Liquidum), Glycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Ceteareth-25, Fragrance (Parfum), Glyceryl Stearate, Laureth-30, Carbomer, C13-16 Isoparaffin, Caprylyl Glycol, Sodium Hydroxide, Limonene, Tocopheryl Acetate, Carica Papaya Fruit Extract, Limonene, Linalool, Red 33 (CI 17200), Yellow 5 (CI 19140), Blue 1 (CI 42090), Pamper - De-Stress Body Balm: Water (Aqua), Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Mineral Oil (Paraffinum Liquidum), Ceteareth-25, Glycerin, Palmitic Acid, Stearic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Dimethicone, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, C13-14 Isoparaffin, Laureth-7, Fragrance (Parfum), Caprylyl Glycol, Michelia Champaca Flower Extract, Citrus Aurantium Flower Extract, Coumarin, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool, Red 33 (CI 17200), Yellow 5 (CI 19140), Blue 1 (CI 42090), Sleep - Peaceful Bath Gel: Water (Aqua), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Fragrance (Parfum), Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Magnesium Nitrate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone, Zingiber Officinale Extract, Citrus Aurantium Bergamia Fruit Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Limonene, Linalool, Blue 1 (CI 42090), Red 33 (CI 17200), Sleep - Relaxing Bath Salts: Sodium Chloride, Fragrance (Parfum), Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Calm - Revitalising Body Scrub: Water (Aqua), Cetearyl Alcohol, Mineral Oil (Paraffinum Liquidum), Glycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Ceteareth-25, Hydrated Silica, Glyceryl Stearate, Laureth-30, Fragrance (Parfum), Carbomer, Juglans Regia (Walnut) Shell Powder, C13-16 Isoparaffin, Caprylyl Glycol, Sodium Hydroxide, Red 33 (CI 17200), Yellow 5 (CI 19140), Blue 1 (CI 42090), Calm - Luxurious Bath Essence: Water (Aqua), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Fragrance (Parfum), Glycol Distearate, Cocamide MEA, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Magnesium Nitrate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone, Ficus Carica Extract, Chamomilla Recutita Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Yellow 5 (CI 19140), Red 4 (CI 14700), Pamper - De-Stress Bath Float: Water (Aqua), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Fragrance (Parfum), Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Magnesium Nitrate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone, Michelia Champaca Flower Extract, Citrus Aurantium Flower Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Coumarin, Red 33 (CI 17200), Blue 1 (CI 42090)

Preparation and Usage