CALCOT SPA ULTIMATE SPA COLLECTION

"Take a little bit of time to be kind to yourself each day because are amazing"Calcot Spa is an award-winning luxury retreat based in the heart of the Cotswolds. No gimmicks, just wonderful facilities and classic treatments delivered to the highest standards. As you bathe in the gentle waters of the outdoor hot tub, wood crackles on the open-air fire and the mood is one of complete well-being. All of these products have been created and tested by our skincare experts and aim to bring a little bit of Calcot to you, wherever you are.
Ingredients
Calm - Refreshing Body & Hand Lotion: Water (Aqua), Cetearyl Alcohol, Mineral Oil (Paraffinum Liquidum), Glycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Ceteareth-25, Fragrance (Parfum), Glyceryl Stearate, Laureth-30, Carbomer, C13-16 Isoparaffin, Caprylyl Glycol, Sodium Hydroxide, Limonene, Tocopheryl Acetate, Carica Papaya Fruit Extract, Limonene, Linalool, Red 33 (CI 17200), Yellow 5 (CI 19140), Blue 1 (CI 42090), Pamper - De-Stress Body Balm: Water (Aqua), Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Mineral Oil (Paraffinum Liquidum), Ceteareth-25, Glycerin, Palmitic Acid, Stearic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Dimethicone, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, C13-14 Isoparaffin, Laureth-7, Fragrance (Parfum), Caprylyl Glycol, Michelia Champaca Flower Extract, Citrus Aurantium Flower Extract, Coumarin, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool, Red 33 (CI 17200), Yellow 5 (CI 19140), Blue 1 (CI 42090), Sleep - Peaceful Bath Gel: Water (Aqua), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Fragrance (Parfum), Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Magnesium Nitrate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone, Zingiber Officinale Extract, Citrus Aurantium Bergamia Fruit Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Limonene, Linalool, Blue 1 (CI 42090), Red 33 (CI 17200), Sleep - Relaxing Bath Salts: Sodium Chloride, Fragrance (Parfum), Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Calm - Revitalising Body Scrub: Water (Aqua), Cetearyl Alcohol, Mineral Oil (Paraffinum Liquidum), Glycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Ceteareth-25, Hydrated Silica, Glyceryl Stearate, Laureth-30, Fragrance (Parfum), Carbomer, Juglans Regia (Walnut) Shell Powder, C13-16 Isoparaffin, Caprylyl Glycol, Sodium Hydroxide, Red 33 (CI 17200), Yellow 5 (CI 19140), Blue 1 (CI 42090), Calm - Luxurious Bath Essence: Water (Aqua), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Fragrance (Parfum), Glycol Distearate, Cocamide MEA, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Magnesium Nitrate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone, Ficus Carica Extract, Chamomilla Recutita Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Yellow 5 (CI 19140), Red 4 (CI 14700), Pamper - De-Stress Bath Float: Water (Aqua), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Fragrance (Parfum), Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Magnesium Nitrate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone, Michelia Champaca Flower Extract, Citrus Aurantium Flower Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Coumarin, Red 33 (CI 17200), Blue 1 (CI 42090)
Preparation and Usage
Calm - Refreshing Body & Hand LotionUse as our therapists recommend: Apply generously and massage gently into hands and body. Pay particular attention to backs of hands and dry areas for gorgeously scented and revitalised skin.Pamper - De-Stress Body BalmUse as our therapists recommend: Apply liberally to the whole body and massage in gently as you breathe in the calming scent of Orange and Wild Rose. For ultra silky-smooth skin, use after exfoliating.Sleep - Peaceful Bath GelUse as our therapists recommend: Create a quiet space. Dim the lights and relax in the warm scented bubbles and think happy thoughts. Sweet dreams.Sleep - Relaxing Bath SaltsUse as our therapists recommend: Sprinkle into a warm bath for a gentle, unwinding scent to help relax your mind at the end of the day. Allow the bath salts and your mind's thoughts to dissolve.Calm - Revitalising Body ScrubUse as our therapists recommend: Massage in a circular motion onto damp skin, rinse and pat gently with a towel to dry. For more intensive exfoliation use on dry skin before showering.Calm - Luxurious Bath EssenceUse as our therapists recommend: At the end of a stressful day, add to warm, running water. Lie back and let the fragrant essences soothe your mind, while the soft bubbles gently cleanse your skin.Pamper - De-Stress Bath FloatUse as our therapists recommend: Lie back in the soft bubbles, close your eyes and breathe in the calming scent of Orange and Wild Rose. Wrap yourself in a warm towel and relax.