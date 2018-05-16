New
Tesco Finest 2 New York Style Beef Burgers 400G
One burger
- Energy
- 1742kJ
-
- 419kcal
- 21%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 30.9g
- 44%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 14.6g
- 73%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 3.8g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.55g
- 26%of the reference intake
high
high
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1131kJ / 272kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned beef burgers with a cheese gherkin melt.
- Topped with a creamy melt made with vintage mature Cheddar, gherkins, dill and mustard
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Beef (69%), Cheese Gherkin Melt (15%) [Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Mozzarella Full Fat Cheese (Milk), Bechamel Sauce (Double Cream (Milk), Water, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Cornflour, Butter (Milk), Salt), Gherkin, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Sugar, Mustard Flour, Tomato Paste, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Dill, Paprika Powder, Mustard Husk, Sea Salt, Salt, Turmeric Powder, Cayenne Pepper Powder, Garlic Powder, Colours (Curcumin, Paprika Extract)], Water, Vintage Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Rice Flour, Dill, Gram Flour, Brown Sugar, Salt, Gherkin, Red Wine Vinegar, Dextrose, Sugar, Cheese Powder (Milk), Dried Red Onion, Dried Red Pepper, Tomato Purée, Maize Starch, Balsamic Vinegar of Modena [Red Wine, Grape Must Concentrate, Preservatives (Sulphur Dioxide, Sodium Metabisulphite)], Onion Powder, Potato Starch, Flavouring, Dill Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Preservatives (Sodium Metabisulphite, Potassium Sorbate), Black Pepper, Yeast Extract, Tomato Powder, Green Jalapeño Chilli Powder, White Pepper, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Malt Vinegar (Barley).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Made using fresh and frozen meat
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C / Gas Mark 6 / Fan 180°C 34 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Do not turn during cooking.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British beef.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One burger (154g**)
|Energy
|1131kJ / 272kcal
|1742kJ / 419kcal
|Fat
|20.1g
|30.9g
|Saturates
|9.5g
|14.6g
|Carbohydrate
|5.1g
|7.9g
|Sugars
|2.5g
|3.8g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.5g
|Protein
|17.3g
|26.6g
|Salt
|1.01g
|1.55g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 400g typically weighs 308g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.