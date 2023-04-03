Tesco Finest Mango Coconut & Lime Loaded Wings 700G
1/5 of a pack
- Energy
- 642kJ
-
- 154kcal
- 8%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 8.6g
- 12%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.6g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 7.7g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.50g
- 8%of the reference intake
medium
medium
medium
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 783kJ / 187kcal
Product Description
- Single joint chicken wings coated in a mango flavour, lime and coconut glaze, topped with a coconut sprinkle, with mango and lime sauce.
- Chicken wings coated in a mango flavour, lime and coconut marinade and finished with a coconut crunch topper
- Pack size: 700G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Wing (89%), Mango and Lime Sauce [Mango, Sugar, Water, Mango Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Desiccated Coconut, Ginger Purée, Concentrated Lime Juice, Maize Starch, Garlic Purée, Salt, Coriander Powder, Sunflower Oil, Paprika Extract, Flavouring], Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Milk Powder [Coconut Extract, Tapioca Dextrin, Milk Proteins], Pea Flour, Maize Starch, Salt, Desiccated Coconut, Turmeric, Red Pepper, Citric Acid, Ginger, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Chilli, Parsley, Coriander, Mango Juice Powder, Coriander Powder, Yeast Extract, Lime Oil, Cayenne Pepper, Flavourings, Paprika Extract, Sunflower Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C /Fan 170°C/Gas 5 40 mins Remove sleeve and film lid. Remove the sauce sachet and keep to one side. After handling the sachet, wash hands thoroughly. Decant wings onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 35 minutes. Remove from the oven and drizzle contents of sachet evenly over chicken. Return to the oven for 5 minutes.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for oven cooking from frozen.
Produce of
Made using British chicken.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: This product will contain bones..Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sachet. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
700g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/5 of a pack (82g**)
|Energy
|783kJ / 187kcal
|642kJ / 154kcal
|Fat
|10.4g
|8.6g
|Saturates
|3.2g
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|9.7g
|7.9g
|Sugars
|9.4g
|7.7g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.7g
|Protein
|13.3g
|10.9g
|Salt
|0.61g
|0.50g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 700g typically weighs 408g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: This product will contain bones..Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.