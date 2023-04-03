We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Mango Coconut & Lime Loaded Wings 700G

£5.00
£7.14/kg

1/5 of a pack

Energy
642kJ
154kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
8.6g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.6g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.7g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Salt
0.50g

medium

8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 783kJ / 187kcal

Product Description

  • Single joint chicken wings coated in a mango flavour, lime and coconut glaze, topped with a coconut sprinkle, with mango and lime sauce.
  • Chicken wings coated in a mango flavour, lime and coconut marinade and finished with a coconut crunch topper
  • Pack size: 700G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Wing (89%), Mango and Lime Sauce [Mango, Sugar, Water, Mango Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Desiccated Coconut, Ginger Purée, Concentrated Lime Juice, Maize Starch, Garlic Purée, Salt, Coriander Powder, Sunflower Oil, Paprika Extract, Flavouring], Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Milk Powder [Coconut Extract, Tapioca Dextrin, Milk Proteins], Pea Flour, Maize Starch, Salt, Desiccated Coconut, Turmeric, Red Pepper, Citric Acid, Ginger, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Chilli, Parsley, Coriander, Mango Juice Powder, Coriander Powder, Yeast Extract, Lime Oil, Cayenne Pepper, Flavourings, Paprika Extract, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C /Fan 170°C/Gas 5 40 mins Remove sleeve and film lid. Remove the sauce sachet and keep to one side. After handling the sachet, wash hands thoroughly. Decant wings onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 35 minutes. Remove from the oven and drizzle contents of sachet evenly over chicken. Return to the oven for 5 minutes.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for oven cooking from frozen.

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: This product will contain bones..Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sachet. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

700g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/5 of a pack (82g**)
Energy783kJ / 187kcal642kJ / 154kcal
Fat10.4g8.6g
Saturates3.2g2.6g
Carbohydrate9.7g7.9g
Sugars9.4g7.7g
Fibre0.8g0.7g
Protein13.3g10.9g
Salt0.61g0.50g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 700g typically weighs 408g.--

Safety information

Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: This product will contain bones..Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..

