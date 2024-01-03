Ember Oven Roasted Chicken Bites 40g

Pieces of Chopped and Shaped Formed Chicken Breast.

What makes our Chicken Bites taste so good? It's simple. We use 100% chicken breast, for the natural nutrition your body deserves. As for our meat? We only use the best quality from British farms. We grew up on our family farm in Suffolk so we wouldn't have it any other way. Harry and Jack Mayhew Ember brothers and founders

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Original Recipe British Meat Snacks Made with 100% Chicken Breast Protein packed & ready to eat Per portion 10g protein, 92 kcals

Pack size: 40G

Ingredients

Chicken (93%), Sunflower Oil, Seasoning [Yeast Extract (Yeast Extract, Salt), Sugar, Starch, Flavourings, Mushroom Powder, Dehydrated Garlic, Dehydrated Onion, Dextrose, Spices (Black Pepper, White Pepper), Green Bell Pepper, Spice Extract], Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Antioxidant (E326), Low Sodium Salt (Salt, Potassium Chloride, Magnesium Sulphate), Salt, Stabilisers (E451, E452), Dried Spirit Vinegar, Starch, Citrus Fibre, Paprika Extract, Dextrose

Allergy Information

May contain Eggs.

Net Contents

40g ℮