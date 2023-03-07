Twister 4 Fruit Zingerrr I/Cream Lollies 280Ml
Product Description
- Lemon fruit ice with apple fruit ice and blueberry-apple fruit ice
- Wall's Twister Fruit Zingerrr Ice Lolly makes for a delicious, quick frozen dessert – a modern take on the classic Twister ice lolly, twisted even further! Chill out any time with the tangy apple, sour lemon and sweet blueberry fruit ice blend with a flavour like no other.
- Each lolly contains just 65 kcal and is made with natural flavours and fruit* with a gluten-free recipe. The perfect ice lolly for an after-school snack or during a hot summer's day. As part of our Responsibly Made for Kids promise, our Twister ice lollies are designed to be fun and tasty treats, whilst meeting our nutritional criteria for children’s ice cream. We have set strict nutrition criteria for all of our kids' ice creams to reassure parents that our entire kids' range will contain no more than 110 calories, a maximum of 12 grams of sugar and 3 grams of saturated fat per portion and we are continuously working to further improve this. If you want to find out more information on Wall's commitment to nutrition, just head on over to our website. Twister is part of the Wall's family along with Mini Milk, Calippo, Cornetto, and Solero.
- *Fruit from purees and fruit juices from concentrate
- If you're looking for a frozen dessert with lemon, apple and blueberry flavours in an ice lolly, look no further than the Twister Fruit Zingerrr
- Enjoy the tangy flavour of this twisted ice lolly with a sour & sweet fruit ice blend
- Made with natural flavours and fruit* and a gluten-free recipe, these ice lollies are bursting with juicy freshness
- This multipack of ice lollies provides a perfect snack to grab on the go
- Our ice lolly treat makes for an irresistible afternoon snack to cool down on a hot summer's day
- A modern take on the classic Twister in a convenient pack of 4 – the perfect frozen dessert for sharing or keeping in the freezer
- Pack size: 280ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, sugar, apple puree (7%), glucose syrup, fructose, lemon juice2 (4%), blueberry puree (2%), soluble fibre, acidity regulators (tartaric acid, citric acid), stabilisers (guar gum, locust bean gum, tara gum), flavourings, colours (anthocyanins, carotenes, curcumin), spirulina concentrate. Gluten free. 2 From Concentrate
Produce of
Poland
Name and address
- Unilever UK Ltd,
- Springfield Drive,
- Leatherhead,
- KT22 7GR
- Unilever Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
Return to
- Unilever UK,
- Walls,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
Net Contents
280 ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Per Serving Unprepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|420 kJ
|432 kJ
|302 kJ
|4%
|Energy (kcal)
|91 kcal
|93 kcal
|65 kcal
|3%
|Fat (g)
|0.5 g
|0.5 g
|0.5 g
|1%
|of which saturates (g)
|0.1 g
|0.1 g
|0.1 g
|1%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|21 g
|22 g
|15 g
|6%
|of which sugars (g)
|16 g
|16 g
|11 g
|12%
|Fibre (g)
|1 g
|1 g
|0.7 g
|0%
|Protein (g)
|0.5 g
|0.5 g
|0.5 g
|1%
|Salt (g)
|0.01 g
|0.01 g
|0.01 g
|1%
|1 portion = GRM. (Pack contains 4 portions)
|-
|-
|-
|-
