Nivea Sun Dark Spot Control Sun Fluid 50+ 40Ml

£15.00

£37.50/100ml

Nivea Sun Dark Spot Control Sun Fluid 50+ 40Ml
NIVEA SUN UV Face Specialist Dark Spot Control Fluid immediately protects your delicate facial skin against UV rays. It prevents and visibly reduces sun-induced spots thanks to Luminous630 patented ingredient with visible results in 4 weeks. For an even and luminous complexion. Ideal for everyday use, the light and non-greasy fluid formula enriched with Hyaluronic acid & Vitamin E offers a refreshing effect and a smooth skin feeling. Recommended for all skin types including sensitive skin. For Face, neck & décolleté. Skin compatibility dermatologically approved.NIVEA SUN aims to minimise the impact on the environment.The formula is 65% biodegradable and respects the ocean by being free of UV Filters Octinoxate, Oxybenzone & Octocrylene and free of Microplastic. The tube and cap are made from 50% recycled plastic. The folding box cardboard is carefully selected and FSC approved.UV Face is available for normal/combination, normal/dry, sensitive and normal skin types.
Highly Effective - Formula provides immediate protection against short- and long term UVA/ UVB skin damage as well as sun-induced premature skin ageingDark Spot Control - With Luminous630 patented ingredient to prevent and visibly reduce sun-induced spots for an even and luminous complexion. Visible results in 4 weeks.For delicate facial skin - Ideal for everyday use, the light and non-greasy fluid formula offers a refreshing effect and a smooth skin feeling. Recommended for all skin types including sensitive skin. Skin compatibility dermatologically approved.Convenient - Handy sunscreen in 40ml tube - can be used at home or take it on the go in your handbag.Sustainability - The formula is 65% biodegradable and respects the ocean by being free of UV Filters Octinoxate, Oxybenzone & Octocrylene and free of Microplastic. The tube and cap are made from 50% recycled plastic. The folding box cardboard is carefully selected and FSC approved.
Pack size: 40ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Alcohol Denat., Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Ethylhexyl Triazone, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Isopropyl Palmitate, Butylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, Dibutyl Adipate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Distarch Phosphate, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Glyceryl Stearate, Tapioca Starch, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Glycerin, Isobutylamido Thiazolyl Resorcinol, Glycyrrhiza Inflata Root Extract, Sodium Hyaluronate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Cocoglycerides, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Hydrogenated Rapeseed Oil, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Sulfate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Hydroxyacetophenone, Phenoxyethanol, Trisodium EDTA, Parfum, CI 15985, CI 16035

Produce of

Made in Germany

Net Contents

40ml ℮

