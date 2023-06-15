Cypressa Italian Inspired Antipasti Platter 362G

Stone-in Nocellara olives, marinated slow roasted tomatoes, chargrilled artichoke heart quarters, wheat Taralli crackers and Spinoro Italian medium fat hard cheese pieces. For more of our sun-drenched flavours visit cypressa.co.uk

Italian "Antipasti" is traditionally eaten before a meal but is perfect for sharing anytime. Here we bring together nocellara olives, marinated slow roasted tomatoes, chargrilled artichokes with delicate spinoro cheese & crunchy taralli.

Foods of the Sun In the 1950s, three brothers from the Katsouris family started exporting the warm and vibrant flavours of the Mediterranean. Their specialist product range expanded through sourcing from like-minded, quality producers and growers. By 1964, the brothers' range of products had evolved into Cypressa - a name that has since become synonymous with authentically sourced foods. Today, after three generations, Cypressa continues this relationship with independent producers in our relentless search for the best foods and flavours from across the Mediterranean and beyond.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 362G

Ingredients

Nocellara Olives: Green Nocellara Olives, Rapeseed Oil, Salt Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Marinated Slow Roasted Tomatoes: Tomato, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Garlic, Oregano, Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Lemon Juice, Chargrilled Artichokes: Artichoke, Sunflower Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Parsley, Garlic, Basil, Rosemary, Oregano, Chilli, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Taralli: Wheat Flour, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, White Wine (Sulphites), Durum Wheat Flour, Salt, Spinoro Italian Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk)

Allergy Information

Also, may contain Mustard. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

362g