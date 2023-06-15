We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Cypressa Italian Inspired Antipasti Platter 362G

Cypressa Italian Inspired Antipasti Platter 362G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£7.00

£19.34/kg

Vegetarian

Stone-in Nocellara olives, marinated slow roasted tomatoes, chargrilled artichoke heart quarters, wheat Taralli crackers and Spinoro Italian medium fat hard cheese pieces.For more of our sun-drenched flavours visit cypressa.co.uk
Italian "Antipasti" is traditionally eaten before a meal but is perfect for sharing anytime. Here we bring together nocellara olives, marinated slow roasted tomatoes, chargrilled artichokes with delicate spinoro cheese & crunchy taralli.
Foods of the SunIn the 1950s, three brothers from the Katsouris family started exporting the warm and vibrant flavours of the Mediterranean. Their specialist product range expanded through sourcing from like-minded, quality producers and growers. By 1964, the brothers' range of products had evolved into Cypressa - a name that has since become synonymous with authentically sourced foods. Today, after three generations, Cypressa continues this relationship with independent producers in our relentless search for the best foods and flavours from across the Mediterranean and beyond.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Suitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 362G

Ingredients

Nocellara Olives: Green Nocellara Olives, Rapeseed Oil, Salt Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Marinated Slow Roasted Tomatoes: Tomato, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Garlic, Oregano, Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Lemon Juice, Chargrilled Artichokes: Artichoke, Sunflower Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Parsley, Garlic, Basil, Rosemary, Oregano, Chilli, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Taralli: Wheat Flour, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, White Wine (Sulphites), Durum Wheat Flour, Salt, Spinoro Italian Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk)

Allergy Information

Also, may contain Mustard. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

362g

View all Selections & Platters

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here