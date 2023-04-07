Bold All In One Washing Liquid Pods Spring Awakening 51 Washes 989.4G

With Bold All-in-1 PODS® washing liquid capsules laundry detergent Spring Awakening, breathe-in the fresh spring scent! Inspired by classical fresh like clean notes and refreshing Citrus fruits. Bold All-in-1 PODS® have a unique three-chamber design, that comes with brilliant cleaning even in a cold wash as well as built-in fabric softener – for cleaner, fresher and softer feeling clothes than ever before. Upon contact with water, their 100% water-soluble film fully dissolves to release powerful stain-removing technologies, offering Bold deepest and strongest All-in-1 PODS® clean. On top, Bold washing liquid capsules can now help reduce plastic thanks to their recyclable ECOCLIC cardboard box! It only contains maximum 5% plastic, designed to preserve your PODS®. WARNING! This product may be harmful and could cause serious injury. Always keep Bold All-in-1 PODS® washing capsules laundry detergent out of reach of children. Visit keepcapsfromkids.eu for more information.

Bold All-in-1 PODS® Washing Liquid Capsules: Clean, Freshen, Soften Brilliant clean with built-in Lenor Softener Breathe-in the fresh spring scent! Inspired by classical fresh like clean notes and refreshing Citrus fruits Try the Dream Team: Bold + Lenor Fabric Conditioner + Lenor Scent Booster Brillant clean even in a cold wash and with touch-activated perfume technology for long-lasting freshness WASH COLDER WITH BOLD ALL-IN-1 PODS®: Save up to 60% energy (washing machine energy consumption, from 60°C to 30°C, normal cycle) in every wash and reduce your laundry’s CO₂ emissions ECOCLIC CARDBOARD BOX: Let's reduce plastic with Bold All-in-1 PODS® washing capsules now coming in a recyclable cardboard box, containing maximum 5% plastic, designed to preserve your PODS® 100% WATER-SOLUBLE FILM: Laundry detergent PODS® have a 100% water-soluble film

Pack size: 989.4G

Ingredients

>30% Anionic Surfactants, 5-15% Soap, <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Enzymes, Optical Brighteners, Perfumes, Benzyl Salicylate, Citral, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Preparation and Usage