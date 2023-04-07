We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bold All In One Washing Liquid Pods Spring Awakening 51 Washes 989.4G

Bold All In One Washing Liquid Pods Spring Awakening 51 Washes 989.4G
With Bold All-in-1 PODS® washing liquid capsules laundry detergent Spring Awakening, breathe-in the fresh spring scent! Inspired by classical fresh like clean notes and refreshing Citrus fruits. Bold All-in-1 PODS® have a unique three-chamber design, that comes with brilliant cleaning even in a cold wash as well as built-in fabric softener – for cleaner, fresher and softer feeling clothes than ever before. Upon contact with water, their 100% water-soluble film fully dissolves to release powerful stain-removing technologies, offering Bold deepest and strongest All-in-1 PODS® clean. On top, Bold washing liquid capsules can now help reduce plastic thanks to their recyclable ECOCLIC cardboard box! It only contains maximum 5% plastic, designed to preserve your PODS®. WARNING! This product may be harmful and could cause serious injury. Always keep Bold All-in-1 PODS® washing capsules laundry detergent out of reach of children. Visit keepcapsfromkids.eu for more information.
Bold All-in-1 PODS® Washing Liquid Capsules: Clean, Freshen, SoftenBrilliant clean with built-in Lenor SoftenerBreathe-in the fresh spring scent! Inspired by classical fresh like clean notes and refreshing Citrus fruitsTry the Dream Team: Bold + Lenor Fabric Conditioner + Lenor Scent BoosterBrillant clean even in a cold wash and with touch-activated perfume technology for long-lasting freshnessWASH COLDER WITH BOLD ALL-IN-1 PODS®: Save up to 60% energy (washing machine energy consumption, from 60°C to 30°C, normal cycle) in every wash and reduce your laundry’s CO₂ emissionsECOCLIC CARDBOARD BOX: Let's reduce plastic with Bold All-in-1 PODS® washing capsules now coming in a recyclable cardboard box, containing maximum 5% plastic, designed to preserve your PODS®100% WATER-SOLUBLE FILM: Laundry detergent PODS® have a 100% water-soluble film
Pack size: 989.4G

Ingredients

>30% Anionic Surfactants, 5-15% Soap, <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Enzymes, Optical Brighteners, Perfumes, Benzyl Salicylate, Citral, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Preparation and Usage

1: Place a Bold PODS® at the back of the empty drum. 2: Place your clothes ON TOP of the PODS®. Store in a cool dry place.

