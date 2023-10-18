G.O. Nails Two Colour Ballerina 24 Nails Pack

The name G.O.™ is a Registered Trade Mark of AFB PLC.

Includes Nail Glue Comfort Fit The Instant Manicure Easy to apply and comfortable to wear

Ingredients

Ethyl Cyanoacrylate, Polymethyl Methacrylate, BHA

Net Contents

24 x Nails

Preparation and Usage