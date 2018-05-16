Capsicana Chilli & Lemon Peruvian Wrap Paste 60G

Product Description
- Chilli & Lemon Cooking Paste
- "You might not have tried any Peruvian dishes, but I promise you won't be disappointed! This cooking paste was inspired by the famous 'Aji Verde Sauce', I use Peruvian grown Aji Amarillo chillies for a kick while the lemon juice provides a delicious tangy and fresh bite. Team up with chicken and salad, roll it up in a warmed tortilla wrap and you're good to go in less than 15 mins.''
- Ben
- Founder
- Latin Flavour
- Chilli Rating - Medium Mild - 2
- Made with Amarillo & Jalapeno Chillies
- Serves 2 in 15 Minutes
- No Artificial Colourings or Flavourings
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 60G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Amarillo Chilli Mash (13%) (contains Yellow Amarillo Peppers, Salt, Acetic Acid), Golden Syrup (Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup), Dextrose, Green Chilli Puree (11%), Green Pepper, Demerara Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Ground Coriander, Garlic Puree, Salt, Lemon Juice Concentrate (2%), Herbs (Coriander), Spinach Powder, Cornflour, Jalapeno Chilli
Allergy Information
- Allergens in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.Once opened use immediately.
Preparation and Usage
- You'll Need:
- Capsicana Large Tortillas, 300g Chicken breast (sliced), 1 Avocado (sliced), 1/4 of a Lime, Mixed salad leaves
- 1. Heat 1 tbsp of oil in a large pan over medium heat.
- 2. In a bowl mix 1 tbsp of oil with the paste, then use this to coat 300g chicken.
- 3. Add the chicken to the pre-heated pan and fry until the chicken is cooked through (approx. 7-8 minutes).
- 4. Wrap your filling in warmed tortillas with a handful of salad, avocado and a good squeeze of lime juice - enjoy!
Number of uses
2 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Pack. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- Capsicana Ltd,
- 19 Walsworth Road,
- Hitchin,
- SG4 9SP.
- 13 Adelaide Road,
- Dublin,
Return to
- We'd love to hear your thoughts hello@capsicana.co.uk
Net Contents
60g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per Serving (30g) as sold
|Energy
|674kJ/159kcal
|202kJ/48kcal
|Fat
|1.0g
|0.3g
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|36.6g
|11.0g
|of which sugars
|29.5g
|8.9g
|Protein
|3.0g
|0.9g
|Salt
|4.27g
|1.28g
|Serves 2
|-
|-
