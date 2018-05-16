We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Capsicana Chilli & Lemon Peruvian Wrap Paste 60G

Capsicana Chilli & Lemon Peruvian Wrap Paste 60G
£1.60
£2.67/100g

Product Description

  • Chilli & Lemon Cooking Paste
  • "You might not have tried any Peruvian dishes, but I promise you won't be disappointed! This cooking paste was inspired by the famous 'Aji Verde Sauce', I use Peruvian grown Aji Amarillo chillies for a kick while the lemon juice provides a delicious tangy and fresh bite. Team up with chicken and salad, roll it up in a warmed tortilla wrap and you're good to go in less than 15 mins.''
  • Ben
  • Founder
  • Latin Flavour
  • Chilli Rating - Medium Mild - 2
  • Made with Amarillo & Jalapeno Chillies
  • Serves 2 in 15 Minutes
  • No Artificial Colourings or Flavourings
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 60G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Amarillo Chilli Mash (13%) (contains Yellow Amarillo Peppers, Salt, Acetic Acid), Golden Syrup (Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup), Dextrose, Green Chilli Puree (11%), Green Pepper, Demerara Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Ground Coriander, Garlic Puree, Salt, Lemon Juice Concentrate (2%), Herbs (Coriander), Spinach Powder, Cornflour, Jalapeno Chilli

Allergy Information

  • Allergens in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.Once opened use immediately.

Preparation and Usage

  • You'll Need:
  • Capsicana Large Tortillas, 300g Chicken breast (sliced), 1 Avocado (sliced), 1/4 of a Lime, Mixed salad leaves
  • 1. Heat 1 tbsp of oil in a large pan over medium heat.
  • 2. In a bowl mix 1 tbsp of oil with the paste, then use this to coat 300g chicken.
  • 3. Add the chicken to the pre-heated pan and fry until the chicken is cooked through (approx. 7-8 minutes).
  • 4. Wrap your filling in warmed tortillas with a handful of salad, avocado and a good squeeze of lime juice - enjoy!

Number of uses

2 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Pack. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Capsicana Ltd,
  • 19 Walsworth Road,
  • Hitchin,
  • SG4 9SP.
  • 13 Adelaide Road,
  • Dublin,

Return to

  • We'd love to hear your thoughts hello@capsicana.co.uk
  • Capsicana Ltd,
  • 19 Walsworth Road,
  • Hitchin,
  • SG4 9SP.
  • 13 Adelaide Road,
  • Dublin,
  • D02 P950,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

60g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer Serving (30g) as sold
Energy674kJ/159kcal202kJ/48kcal
Fat1.0g0.3g
of which saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrates36.6g11.0g
of which sugars29.5g8.9g
Protein3.0g0.9g
Salt4.27g1.28g
Serves 2--
