Ben & Jerry's Cookie Dulce Dough Ice Cream 4 X 100Ml

Product Description
- Salted caramel (1%) ice cream with salted caramel chunks (13%). Vanilla ice cream with chunks of chocolate chip cookie dough (15%) and chocolatey chunks (4%).
- Dulce De-Lish
- Fairtrade - Sugar: mass balance is used to match Fairtrade sourcing. Total 70% excluding water and dairy.
- Cookie Dough
- Fairtrade - Sugar, cocoa, vanilla: mass balance is used to match Fairtrade sourcing. Total 66% excluding water and dairy.
- 1.Ben & Jerry's Dulce-Dough Cool-lection ice cream 4x100ml
- 2. 2x Cookie Dough ice cream 100ml and 2x Dulce De-lish ice cream 100ml
- 3. Ben & Jerry's operates on a mission that aims to create linked prosperity for everyone connected to our ice cream business: suppliers, employees, farmers, franchisees, customers and neighbours alike
- 4. Includes Fairtrade certified sugar and vanilla.
- 5. These Ben & Jerry's ice cream tubs are Kosher & Halal certified
- 6. Ben & Jerry's uses responsibly sourced packaging for these ice cream tubs
- The Dulce-Dough Multipack has something for every ice cream lover! With two mini cups of Dulce De-lish ice cream and two mini cups of Cookie Dough ice cream, there's always a perfect portion of Ben & Jerry's decadence at the ready, no matter what you're craving. Dulce De-lish features salted caramel ice cream with caramel chunks, and Cookie Dough features vanilla ice cream with chunks of chocolate chip cookie dough and chocolatey chunks. Keep this essential multipack handy in your freezer for whenever that sweet tooth strikes! Grab one while you catch up on your favorite shows, dig in while you watch the sunset with your crush, or even take one on the go and make your commute extra sweet. When it comes to dessert, we like to make it as easy as possible to indulge your most decadent fantasies. The hardest part? Deciding between caramel decadence and those irresistible cookie dough chunks. It's a good thing there's no wrong answer when it comes to Ben & Jerry's ice cream. Ben & Jerry's Dulce De-lish ice cream and Cookie Dough ice cream are made with free range eggs and Fairtrade certified vanilla, sugar, and cocoa. And we think that's pretty sweet. If you can't get enough of our ice cream, why not try our other flavours like Choc-Dough Cool-lection Multipack with two mini cups of Chocolate Fudge Brownie ice cream and two mini cups of Cookie Dough ice cream. There are many more flavours of our ice cream tubs that make a great frozen dessert so give them all a try.
- Cookie dough-licious!
- Pack size: 400ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
Store at -18°C. Best before end: see side of pack.
Net Contents
4 x 100ml ℮
Information
Ingredients
Water, Cream (Milk) (23%), Sugar, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Coconut Fat, Free Range Egg Yolk, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Carrageenan), Sunflower Oil, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
- Store at -18°C. Best before end: see side of pack.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion = 100ml/75g
|%* per portion = 100ml/75g
|Energy
|1095 kJ
|821 kJ
|-
|261 kcal
|196 kcal
|10%
|Fat
|15 g
|11 g
|16%
|of which saturates
|11 g
|7,9 g
|40%
|Carbohydrate
|28 g
|21 g
|8%
|of which sugars
|27 g
|20 g
|22%
|Protein
|3,4 g
|2,5 g
|5%
|Salt
|0,61 g
|0,46 g
|8%
|*% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|400 ml / 294 g = 4 x portion
|-
|-
|-
