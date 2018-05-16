New
Polli Sundried Sliced Tomatoes In Oil 190G
Product Description
- Sliced Sundried Tomatoes in Sunflower Oil
- Trademark recorded in the special register of historical trademarks of national interest.
- From 150 Years on the Italians Tables
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Sunflower Oil, Rehydrated Sundried Tomatoes 45%, Salt, Spices, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid
Allergy Information
- Also may contain Celery, Sulphites and Mustard.
Storage
Best before end: See lid. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 5 days.
Importer address
- Fratelli Polli Ltd.,
- 5 Carrwood Park,
- Leeds,
- UK,
- LS15 4LG.
Distributor address
- F.lli Polli S.p.A.,
- Via C. Battisti 1059,
- 51015 Monsummano T. (PT),
- Italy.
Return to
- Fratelli Polli Ltd.,
- 5 Carrwood Park,
- Leeds,
- UK,
- LS15 4LG.
- www.polli.com
Drained weight
100g
Net Contents
190g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g of drained product:
|Energy
|867 kJ = 210 kcal
|Fat
|15 g
|of which saturates
|1,6 g
|Carbohydrate
|9,9 g
|of which sugars
|7,7 g
|Protein
|3,4 g
|Salt
|2,5 g
