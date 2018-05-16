We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Polli Sundried Sliced Tomatoes In Oil 190G

Polli Sundried Sliced Tomatoes In Oil 190G
£2.25
Product Description

  • Sliced Sundried Tomatoes in Sunflower Oil
  • Trademark recorded in the special register of historical trademarks of national interest.
  • From 150 Years on the Italians Tables
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Sunflower Oil, Rehydrated Sundried Tomatoes 45%, Salt, Spices, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain Celery, Sulphites and Mustard.

Storage

Best before end: See lid. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 5 days.

Importer address

  • Fratelli Polli Ltd.,
  • 5 Carrwood Park,
  • Leeds,
  • UK,
  • LS15 4LG.

Distributor address

  • F.lli Polli S.p.A.,
  • Via C. Battisti 1059,
  • 51015 Monsummano T. (PT),
  • Italy.

Return to

  • Fratelli Polli Ltd.,
  • 5 Carrwood Park,
  • Leeds,
  • UK,
  • LS15 4LG.
  • www.polli.com

Drained weight

100g

Net Contents

190g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g of drained product:
Energy867 kJ = 210 kcal
Fat15 g
of which saturates1,6 g
Carbohydrate9,9 g
of which sugars7,7 g
Protein3,4 g
Salt2,5 g
