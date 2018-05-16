New
Tesco Plant Chef 4 Minted No-Lamb Koftas 264G
One kofta
- Energy
- 639kJ
-
- 153kcal
- 8%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 7.8g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.3g
- 12%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 2.3g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.96g
- 16%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1161kJ / 278kcal
Product Description
- 4 Seasoned wheat and soya protein based koftas with mint.
- The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
- 100% PLANT BASED Seasoned Wheat and Soya protein with mint and spices
- Pack size: 264G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Gluten (16%), Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Soya Protein (2.5%), Flavourings, Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Dried Potato, Sugar, Mint, Wheat Starch, Salt, Gelling Agent (Methyl Cellulose), Yeast Extract, Firming Agent (Calcium Sulphate), Onion Powder, Parsley, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Colour (Beetroot Red), Black Pepper, Paprika, Garlic Powder, Malted Barley Extract, Spearmint Extract, Raising Agent (Ammonium Carbonate).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 12-14 mins Place on a non-stick baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven, turn halfway through cooking.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect, cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue, turning frequently until desired chargrill appearance is achieved.
Grill
Instructions: For best results grill. 12-14 mins Cover exposed skewer sticks with foil. Place under a pre-heated medium grill. Turning frequently.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: This product contains sharp skewers..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle
Net Contents
264g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One kofta (55g**)
|Energy
|1161kJ / 278kcal
|639kJ / 153kcal
|Fat
|14.1g
|7.8g
|Saturates
|4.3g
|2.3g
|Carbohydrate
|17.1g
|9.4g
|Sugars
|4.2g
|2.3g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|1.6g
|Protein
|19.1g
|10.5g
|Salt
|1.74g
|0.96g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When grilled according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When grilled according to instructions 264g typically weighs 220g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning: This product contains sharp skewers..
