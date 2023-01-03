Fairy Platinum All In One 74 Lemon Dishwasher Tablets 1103G

Fairy Platinum All in One dishwasher tablets deliver 1st time cleaning action and tackle even the tough cleaning challenges to get your dishes sparkly clean. Fairy Platinum has the cleaning power that gives you the confidence to cook anything you like, knowing it even takes care of your greasy filter for clean dishes and a fresh dishwasher. Fairy combines liquid and powder in one powerful capsule. Its ultra soluble pouch dissolves fast, so it starts cleaning quickly to get the job done. And they are so easy to use! No unwrapping needed, just place them in your dishwasher detergent dispenser.

Fairy Platinum tablets tackle tough cleaning challenges the 1st time Helps prevent grease build-up in your dishwasher and cleans your greasy filter! Built-in salt and rinse aid action, including glass and silver protection Keeps your dishwasher smelling clean and fresh The ultra soluble tablet dissolves fast Our plant operates with 100% purchased renewable electricity

Pack size: 1103G

Ingredients

5-15% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Oxygen-Based Bleaching Agents, <5% Phosphonates, Polycarboxylates, Enzymes, Perfumes, Citronellol, Limonene, Linalool

Preparation and Usage