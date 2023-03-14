We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Strongbow Tropical Cider 500Ml

Strongbow Tropical Cider 500Ml
£2.30
£4.60/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Cider with Mango and Pineapple Juices and Natural Flavours.
  • For more information visit: STRONGBOW.COM
  • NEW Strongbow Tropical cider is a refreshing blend of Mango and Pineapples - a tropical twist on the nation's favourite cider brand. Strongbow Tropical is 4% ABV and best served cold with ice.
  • New Strongbow Tropical, is a thirst quenching cider launching in 2023! If you fancy trying the nations favourite cider brand with a tropical twist of Mangoes & Pineapple's then this is the cider for you. Perfect for those summer months whether you are chilling in the back garden, or enjoying with friends and family!
  • Unbeatable Refreshment
  • No Artificial Flavours, Sweeteners or Colours
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Apple Juice (from Concentrate), Sugar, Fruit Juice (from Concentrate: Mango; Pineapple), Acid: Malic Acid, Natural Flavourings, Antioxidant: Sodium Metabisulphite

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Alcohol Units

2.0

ABV

4.0% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • Made by:
  • HP Bulmer Limited,
  • Hereford,
  • HR4 0LE.

Return to

  • HP Bulmer Limited,
  • Hereford,
  • HR4 0LE.
  • UKCUSTOMERSERVICES@STRONGBOW.COM
  • Consumer Careline 0345 303 0351.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml:
Energy:173kJ/41kcal
Fat:0.0g
Saturates:0.0g
Carbohydrate:4.6g
Sugars:4.5g
Protein:0.0g
Salt:<0.01g
