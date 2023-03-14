Strongbow Tropical Cider 500Ml
Product Description
- Cider with Mango and Pineapple Juices and Natural Flavours.
- NEW Strongbow Tropical cider is a refreshing blend of Mango and Pineapples - a tropical twist on the nation's favourite cider brand. Strongbow Tropical is 4% ABV and best served cold with ice.
- New Strongbow Tropical, is a thirst quenching cider launching in 2023! If you fancy trying the nations favourite cider brand with a tropical twist of Mangoes & Pineapple's then this is the cider for you. Perfect for those summer months whether you are chilling in the back garden, or enjoying with friends and family!
- Unbeatable Refreshment
- No Artificial Flavours, Sweeteners or Colours
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Apple Juice (from Concentrate), Sugar, Fruit Juice (from Concentrate: Mango; Pineapple), Acid: Malic Acid, Natural Flavourings, Antioxidant: Sodium Metabisulphite
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Alcohol Units
2.0
ABV
4.0% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Cider/Perry
Storage Type
Ambient
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Recycling info
Pack. Recycle
Name and address
- Made by:
- HP Bulmer Limited,
- Hereford,
- HR4 0LE.
Return to
- HP Bulmer Limited,
- Hereford,
- HR4 0LE.
- UKCUSTOMERSERVICES@STRONGBOW.COM
- Consumer Careline 0345 303 0351.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml:
|Energy:
|173kJ/41kcal
|Fat:
|0.0g
|Saturates:
|0.0g
|Carbohydrate:
|4.6g
|Sugars:
|4.5g
|Protein:
|0.0g
|Salt:
|<0.01g
