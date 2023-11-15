Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food Pineapple Conditioner 350ml

Dig into Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food Pineapple conditioner for intense nourishment and non-stop glow. Blended with Pineapple & Amla its rich texture instantly absorbs to nourish, quickly detangle and add shine to dull hair for silky soft, shiny and healthier looking lengths with no weigh-down. Super Food for Super Hair! 97% Natural Origin Ingredients and 100% Vegan Formula* blended with Pineapple & Amla for long, dull hair. Discover the full Pineapple Hair Food haircare range and try our Pineapple Shampoo and 3-in-1 Hair Mask Treatment. Our 3-in-1 intensive hair treatment can be used in 3 different ways: as a conditioner, rinse-out hair mask or leave-in conditioner. *Vegan Formula: no animal ingredients or by-products.

Dig into Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food, and discover our best haircare products to nourish and condition hangry hair. Super Food for Super Hair! Our Hair Food hair mask treatments have a 100% Vegan Formula* and up to 98% Natural Origin Ingredients (*No animal ingredients or by-products). There are 3 ways to enjoy our 3in1 intensive hair treatments: - As a conditioner: on wet hair, to instantly detangle & leave hair feeling moisturised without weigh down - As a rinse-out hair mask treatment: on wet hair, leave for 3mins and rinse out to leave hair feeling deeply hydrated - As a leave-in conditioner: on wet or dry hair, apply a small amount to lengths to leave hair looking beautifully healthy and hydrated. Find the Hair Food hair mask treatment to match your hair type, with blends available for dry hair, curly hair, damaged hair and more! Goes well with Garnier Ultimate Blends Glowing Lengths Pineapple & Alma Hair Food Shampoo for Long Dull Hair 350ml Garnier Ultimate Blends Glowing Lengths Pineapple & Alma Hair Food 3-in-1 Hair Mask Treatment 400ml

Intense nourishment and non-stop glow for long dull hair

Pack size: 350ML

Ingredients

1261321 C, Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Isopropyl Myristate, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Glycine Soja Oil / Soybean Oil, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Phyllanthus Emblica Fruit Extract, Ananas Sativus Fruit Extract / Pineapple Fruit Extract, Cocos Nucifera Oil / Coconut Oil, Kaolin, Coco-Caprylate/Caprate, Hydroxypropyl Guar, Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Caprylyl Glycol, Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid, Cetyl Esters, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Salicylic Acid, Caramel, Linalool, Limonene, Citronellol, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum / Fragrance

Net Contents

350ml

Preparation and Usage